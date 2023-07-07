Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk: The battle of social media titans - Threads vs Twitter

SUMMARY Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has launched a text-based conversation app, Threads, as a potential rival to Twitter. Threads achieved over 30 million sign-ups within 24 hours of its launch.

1 / 6

WHAT IS THREADS: Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has launched a text-based conversation app, Threads, as a potential rival to Twitter. Threads achieved over 30 million sign-ups within 24 hours of its launch. (Image: Twitter.com/Meta)

2 / 6

WHERE IS IT AVAILABLE: According to the official threads app account on Threads, the app has been rolled out "publicly to people in more than 100 countries". Threads app is available in India. Threads is free to use and is available for Android as well as iPhone users. (Image: Reuters)

3 / 6

WHAT CAN YOU DO ON THREADS: Post text, videos and photos and also engage in real-time conversations. The app is linked to your Instagram account. According to Meta, you can "easily share a Threads post to your Instagram story, or share your post as a link on any other platform you choose." (Image: Reuters)

4 / 6

IS THERE A CHARACTER LIMIT: Threads allow you to publish short posts or updates that are up to 500 characters. You can include links, photos or videos up to 5 minutes long. Your feed will include posts from people and accounts you follow on Instagram or Threads, as well as recommendations for undiscovered content. (Image: News18)

5 / 6

HOW TO JOIN THREADS: You must have an Instagram account to join Threads. You can sign in with your Instagram credentials and keep your usernames, followers and verification status. Your Instagram handle will also be your Threads user name. You will be able to directly import the list of who you follow on Instagram to Threads. You can set your Threads account to private or public. (Image: News18)

6 / 6

THREADS VS TWITTER: WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE (Image: News18)