Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk: The battle of social media titans Threads vs Twitter

Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk: The battle of social media titans - Threads vs Twitter

Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk: The battle of social media titans - Threads vs Twitter
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 7, 2023

SUMMARY

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has launched a text-based conversation app, Threads, as a potential rival to Twitter. Threads achieved over 30 million sign-ups within 24 hours of its launch.

WHAT IS THREADS: Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has launched a text-based conversation app, Threads, as a potential rival to Twitter. Threads achieved over 30 million sign-ups within 24 hours of its launch. (Image: Twitter.com/Meta)

WHERE IS IT AVAILABLE: According to the official threads app account on Threads, the app has been rolled out "publicly to people in more than 100 countries". Threads app is available in India. Threads is free to use and is available for Android as well as iPhone users. (Image: Reuters)

