Macintosh to VisionPro: A journey through Apple's revolutionary products

SUMMARY Since its establishment in 1976, Apple has been at the forefront of technological innovation, consistently delivering groundbreaking products that have redefined industries. From computers to portable devices and wearables, Apple has left an indelible mark on the tech landscape. Here is a timeline of some of Apple's most iconic and revolutionary products.

Apple Computer 1 | 1976 | The journey begins with the unveiling of the Apple I, also known as the Apple Computer 1. Although it was a modest creation, this computer laid the foundation for Apple's future endeavors. (Image: Reuters)

Apple II | 1977 | Apple launches the Apple II, a computer that revolutionized the industry with its introduction of the first-ever color graphics. The Apple II set the stage for future advancements in computing technology. (Image: Wikimedia commons)