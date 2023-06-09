CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newstechnology NewsMacintosh to VisionPro: A journey through Apple's revolutionary products

Macintosh to VisionPro: A journey through Apple's revolutionary products

Macintosh to VisionPro: A journey through Apple's revolutionary products
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anand Singha  Jun 9, 2023 10:43:11 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Since its establishment in 1976, Apple has been at the forefront of technological innovation, consistently delivering groundbreaking products that have redefined industries. From computers to portable devices and wearables, Apple has left an indelible mark on the tech landscape. Here is a timeline of some of Apple's most iconic and revolutionary products.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 15
Show More
Show More

Apple Computer 1 | 1976 | The journey begins with the unveiling of the Apple I, also known as the Apple Computer 1. Although it was a modest creation, this computer laid the foundation for Apple's future endeavors. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 15
Show More
Show More

Apple II | 1977 | Apple launches the Apple II, a computer that revolutionized the industry with its introduction of the first-ever color graphics. The Apple II set the stage for future advancements in computing technology. (Image: Wikimedia commons)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 15
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X