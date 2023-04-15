Looking for the best smartphones under Rs 30,000? Check these out

SUMMARY If you’re on a budget and on the lookout for a new smartphone that justifies its price, then here is the definitive guide for you. Here are the top smartphones in the market that you can get for under Rs 30,000 in descending order of their price.

Nothing Phone (1) | Price: Rs 29,999 | Specifications: Snapdragon 778G+ SoC (system-on-a-chip), 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate | Battery: 4,500 mAh | Camera: 50 MP primary lens + 50 MP ultrawide lens; 16MP selfie camera. (Image: Nothing)

Google Pixel 6a | Price: Rs 29,999 | Specifications: Google Tensor SoC, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, 6.14-inch FHD+ OLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate | Battery: 4,410 mAh | Camera: 12.2 MP primary lens + 12 MP ultrawide lens; 8 MP selfie camera. (Image: Google)

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G | Price: Rs 29,999 | Specifications: MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage, 6.67-inch FHD+ Pro AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate | Battery: 4,980 mAh | Camera: 200 MP primary lens + 8 MP ultrawide lens + 2 MP macro lens; 16 MP selfie camera. (Image: Xiaomi)

iQOO Neo 7 5G | Price: Rs 29,999 | Specifications: MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate | Battery: 5,000 mAH | Camera: 64 MP primary lens + 2 MP Boken lens + 2 MP macro lens; 16 MP selfie camera. (Image: iQOO)

realme GT NEO 3T 80W | Price: Rs 29,999 | Specifications: Snapdragon 870 5G SoC, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate | Battery: 5,000 mAh | Camera: 64 MP primary lens + 8 MP ultrawide lens + 2 MP macro lens; 16 MP selfie camera. (Image: realme)

OPPO Reno8 5G | Price: Rs 29,999 | Specifications: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 8 GB of RAM, 128/256 GB of storage, 6.1-inch dynamic AMOLED 2K FHD+ display with 120 Hz refresh rate | Battery: 3,700 mAH | Camera: 50 MP primary lens + 12 MP ultrawide lens + 10 MP telephoto lens; 10 MP selfie camera. (Image: OPPO)

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G | Price: Rs 28,999 | Specifications: MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate | Battery: 4,500 mAh | Camera: 50 MP primary lens + 8 MP ultrawide lens; 32 MP selfie camera. (Image: OnePlus)

Samsung Galaxy A23 | Price: Rs 24,999 | Specifications: Snapdragon 695 SoC, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with 120 Hz refresh rate | Battery: 5,000 mAh | Camera: 50 MP primary lens + 5 MP ultrawide lens + 2 MP depth sensor + 2 MP macro lens; 8 MP selfie camera. (Image: Samsung)