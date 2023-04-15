English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newstechnology NewsLooking for the best smartphones under Rs 30,000? Check these out

Looking for the best smartphones under Rs 30,000? Check these out

Looking for the best smartphones under Rs 30,000? Check these out
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Pihu Yadav  Apr 15, 2023 9:21:44 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

If you’re on a budget and on the lookout for a new smartphone that justifies its price, then here is the definitive guide for you. Here are the top smartphones in the market that you can get for under Rs 30,000 in descending order of their price.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 8
Show More
Show More

Nothing Phone (1) | Price: Rs 29,999 | Specifications: Snapdragon 778G+ SoC (system-on-a-chip), 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate | Battery: 4,500 mAh | Camera: 50 MP primary lens + 50 MP ultrawide lens; 16MP selfie camera. (Image: Nothing)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 8
Show More
Show More

Google Pixel 6a | Price: Rs 29,999 | Specifications: Google Tensor SoC, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, 6.14-inch FHD+ OLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate | Battery: 4,410 mAh | Camera: 12.2 MP primary lens + 12 MP ultrawide lens; 8 MP selfie camera. (Image: Google)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 8
Show More
Show More

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G | Price: Rs 29,999 | Specifications: MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage, 6.67-inch FHD+ Pro AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate | Battery: 4,980 mAh | Camera: 200 MP primary lens + 8 MP ultrawide lens + 2 MP macro lens; 16 MP selfie camera. (Image: Xiaomi)

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 8
Show More
Show More

iQOO Neo 7 5G | Price: Rs 29,999 | Specifications: MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate | Battery: 5,000 mAH | Camera: 64 MP primary lens + 2 MP Boken lens + 2 MP macro lens; 16 MP selfie camera. (Image: iQOO)

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 8
Show More
Show More

realme GT NEO 3T 80W | Price: Rs 29,999 | Specifications: Snapdragon 870 5G SoC, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate | Battery: 5,000 mAh | Camera: 64 MP primary lens + 8 MP ultrawide lens + 2 MP macro lens; 16 MP selfie camera. (Image: realme)

CNBCTV18
Image count6 / 8
Show More
Show More

OPPO Reno8 5G | Price: Rs 29,999 | Specifications: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 8 GB of RAM, 128/256 GB of storage, 6.1-inch dynamic AMOLED 2K FHD+ display with 120 Hz refresh rate | Battery: 3,700 mAH | Camera: 50 MP primary lens + 12 MP ultrawide lens + 10 MP telephoto lens; 10 MP selfie camera. (Image: OPPO)

CNBCTV18
Image count7 / 8
Show More
Show More

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G | Price: Rs 28,999 | Specifications: MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate | Battery: 4,500 mAh | Camera: 50 MP primary lens + 8 MP ultrawide lens; 32 MP selfie camera. (Image: OnePlus)

CNBCTV18
Image count8 / 8
Show More
Show More

Samsung Galaxy A23 | Price: Rs 24,999 | Specifications: Snapdragon 695 SoC, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with 120 Hz refresh rate | Battery: 5,000 mAh | Camera: 50 MP primary lens + 5 MP ultrawide lens + 2 MP depth sensor + 2 MP macro lens; 8 MP selfie camera. (Image: Samsung)

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Tech this week: ASUS Rog Phone 7, Realme Narzo N55 and Sony's latest now in India

Next Article

Now you can tweet up to 10,000 characters but there is a catch, check all details here

arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X