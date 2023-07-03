Jio Bharat phone launched at Rs 999 in big push from 2G to 4G

SUMMARY Reliance Jio has made a significant stride towards accelerating the nationwide shift from 2G to 4G networks. On Monday, July 3, the company unveiled its latest breakthrough, the Jio Bharat device, priced at Rs 999.

With the introduction of the 'Jio Bharat' phone platform, Reliance Jio is spearheading the campaign for a '2G-free India.' This platform is specifically designed to empower the 250 million feature phone users in the country by providing them with access to internet-enabled phones, thereby bridging the digital divide.

Many people in India still use 2G phones and don't have internet access. Jio Bharat will change that by offering internet services on affordable entry-level phones. Karbonn and other phone brands are joining this initiative to create 'Jio Bharat phones.'

To make sure the platform works well for millions of users, Jio will test it with one million phones starting from July 7, 2023. The test will happen in 6,500 areas across India.

The Jio Bharat phone will be available at a low price of Rs 999, making it the most affordable internet-enabled phone. Jio Bharat users will also get cheaper monthly plans and more data compared to other operators.

For only Rs 123 per month, they can enjoy unlimited voice calls and 14GB of data. Additionally, the annual tariff plan provides users with 168GB of data for only Rs 1,234.

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, said this initiative will bring digital freedom to the 250 million feature phone users in India. He wants to make sure that everyone in the country can benefit from technology and access digital services.