CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newstechnology NewsJio Bharat phone launched at Rs 999 in big push from 2G to 4G

Jio Bharat phone launched at Rs 999 in big push from 2G to 4G

Jio Bharat phone launched at Rs 999 in big push from 2G to 4G
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 3, 2023 6:12:18 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Reliance Jio has made a significant stride towards accelerating the nationwide shift from 2G to 4G networks. On Monday, July 3, the company unveiled its latest breakthrough, the Jio Bharat device, priced at Rs 999.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 6
Show More
Show More

With the introduction of the 'Jio Bharat' phone platform, Reliance Jio is spearheading the campaign for a '2G-free India.' This platform is specifically designed to empower the 250 million feature phone users in the country by providing them with access to internet-enabled phones, thereby bridging the digital divide.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 6
Show More
Show More

Many people in India still use 2G phones and don't have internet access. Jio Bharat will change that by offering internet services on affordable entry-level phones. Karbonn and other phone brands are joining this initiative to create 'Jio Bharat phones.'

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 6
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X