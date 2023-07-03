Jio Bharat phone launched at Rs 999 in big push from 2G to 4G

SUMMARY
Reliance Jio has made a significant stride towards accelerating the nationwide shift from 2G to 4G networks. On Monday, July 3, the company unveiled its latest breakthrough, the Jio Bharat device, priced at Rs 999.
With the introduction of the 'Jio Bharat' phone platform, Reliance Jio is spearheading the campaign for a '2G-free India.' This platform is specifically designed to empower the 250 million feature phone users in the country by providing them with access to internet-enabled phones, thereby bridging the digital divide.
Many people in India still use 2G phones and don't have internet access. Jio Bharat will change that by offering internet services on affordable entry-level phones. Karbonn and other phone brands are joining this initiative to create 'Jio Bharat phones.'