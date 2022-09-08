iPhone 14 to Watch Series 8 – a look at the latest gadgets from Apple's stable

SUMMARY Apple Inc on Wednesday unveiled a new range of iPhone 14 models and Apple Watches. At a virtual event at its campus in Cupertino, Apple announced four new iPhones and three models of the Watch. Here's a look at the price and features of the products.

The 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus will be powered by a slightly more powerful version of last year’s A15 Bionic chipset, improved cameras, and battery life. Priced at Rs 89,990, it will be the first time an iPhone with a screen size of more than 6.5 inches is priced under Rs 1 lakh. The iPhone 14 is similar to the 14 Plus except for a smaller screen at 6.1 inches and a slightly better battery over its predecessor. The iPhone 14 is priced at Rs 79,990.

The Pro lineup is powered by Apple’s latest A16 Bionic chipset. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max boast of a 48MP main camera and also features LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) technology, which allows variable refresh rate between 1 Hz and 120 Hz, depending on the content. The Pro and Pro Max are priced at Rs Rs 1,29,990 and Rs Rs 1,39,990 respectively.

Powered by the S8 chipset, Apple Watch Series 8 features a temperature sensor that Apple claims can help detect changes as little as 0.1 degrees. The sensor also helps with better Cycle Tracking and detecting possible ovulation. With a battery life of 18 hours on a single charge and up to 36 hours on low power mode, the Watch Series 8 also comes with Crash Detection that works with almost all types of vehicles. The Watch Series 8 cellular model will also support international roaming. The smartwatch is priced at Rs 45,900.

Priced at Rs 29,900, Apple Watch SE has 30 percent bigger screen than the Watch Series 3 and is 20 percent faster than before.

The Watch Ultra features a larger 49mm display with sapphire crystal, enhanced hiking and swim tracking, 36 hours of battery life and a heftier and rugged case made from aerospace-grade titanium. Priced at Rs 89,900, the watch will also have 2000 nits of brightness, a more accurate GPS and a depth gauge for divers.