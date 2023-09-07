CNBC TV18
India to showcase Digital India apps at G20 Summit | Check all details here

SUMMARY

India is preparing for a display of its digital prowess at the forthcoming G20 Summit, with demonstrations of its technological achievements and marquee platforms such as Aadhaar and UPI, while an all-new GITA application is set to be another draw for visiting delegates. As the current president of the G-20 grouping of the world's largest countries, India is preparing to host the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi on September 9-10.

Sept 7, 2023

India to showcase Digital India apps at G20 Summit | Check all details here
As per a PTI report, delegates visiting the Digital India experience zone at the G20 Summit site in New Delhi's Pragati Maidan will have the opportunity to learn about the GITA (Guidance Inspiration Transformation and Action) application and seek answers to life's more profound questions inspired by the Shrimad Bhagwad Gita. The app's 'Ask GITA' feature is driven by powerful GPT-4 language model technology, which will answer inquiries in English and Hindi by providing insights based on the holy book.

Users can also engage with the kiosk to witness how the Open Network for Digital Commerce, or ONDC, collaborates with sellers, customers, and network providers on a broad scale. This display is designed to demonstrate ONDC's capacity to revolutionise India's digital commerce ecosystem while also supporting economic growth.

An exhibit of Digital India's epic journey will take visitors through the significant milestones since 2014, bringing to life the digital breakthroughs accomplished using simulated virtual reality.

According to a notice published by the IT Ministry, visitors can also take a deep dive into Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) key concepts and the growth of ICT projects in the Digital Tree display.

The G20 India mobile app, which will provide up-to-date information about the Summit, will be another important tool for delegates and guests. Other features include the G20 India event calendar, virtual tours, and navigation.

X