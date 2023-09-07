India to showcase Digital India apps at G20 Summit | Check all details here

1 / 5

As per a PTI report, delegates visiting the Digital India experience zone at the G20 Summit site in New Delhi's Pragati Maidan will have the opportunity to learn about the GITA (Guidance Inspiration Transformation and Action) application and seek answers to life's more profound questions inspired by the Shrimad Bhagwad Gita. The app's 'Ask GITA' feature is driven by powerful GPT-4 language model technology, which will answer inquiries in English and Hindi by providing insights based on the holy book.

2 / 5

Users can also engage with the kiosk to witness how the Open Network for Digital Commerce, or ONDC, collaborates with sellers, customers, and network providers on a broad scale. This display is designed to demonstrate ONDC's capacity to revolutionise India's digital commerce ecosystem while also supporting economic growth.

3 / 5

An exhibit of Digital India's epic journey will take visitors through the significant milestones since 2014, bringing to life the digital breakthroughs accomplished using simulated virtual reality.

4 / 5

According to a notice published by the IT Ministry, visitors can also take a deep dive into Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) key concepts and the growth of ICT projects in the Digital Tree display.

5 / 5