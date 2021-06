Technology

In pics: All you need to know about drones

Updated : June 29, 2021 11:36 AM IST

While conventional armies like that of the US have been using drones in conflict zones such as Afghanistan, Somalia, and Iraq, irregular forces like the Houthi rebels of Yemen have employed them to wreak havoc on enemies within Yemen and across the border in Saudi Arabia.

India’s security establishment is on high alert after an explosive-laden drone was used to target an Indian Air Force (IAF) base in Jammu and Kashmir earlier in the week.

While various agencies continue with their investigations regarding the whereabouts of individuals and agencies behind the attack, the incident points towards how drones are changing the rules of warfare across the globe.

Drone attacks from across the globe have revealed how ineffective conventional security measures such as barbed wires, high walls, and guards could be against precision strikes from a safe distance.

While recent terror strikes have given drones notoriety, they have been successfully employed for various other purposes such as delivery of essential goods including medicines.

The use of drones in the commercial sector increased in the last few years, especially following the pandemic induced global lockdown.

However, the recent attacks highlight the destruction drones can cause if it falls in the hands of the wrong elements.

