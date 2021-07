Science

How spacewalk works, explained

Updated : July 06, 2021 02:57 PM IST

Two Chinese astronauts are the newest entrants to the club of ‘spacewalkers’ dominated by American and Russian astronauts. Here’s an explainer on spacewalking and how it works.

Spacewalking is not really walking. To move, astronauts have to propel themselves and hold into things to become stable.

Russian astronaut Anatoly Solovyev holds the record for most spacewalks.

Astronauts go on spacewalks for various reasons such as experiments, repair, collection of information etc.

When astronauts go for spacewalks they would wear spacesuits to keep themselves safe.

Astronauts wear the spacesuit several hours before the spacewalk.

Astronauts use safety tethers during spacewalks for their safety.

They also carry SAFER, for their safety.

The bulk of spacewalks have been carried out by the Americans and Russians.

