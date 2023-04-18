How is India's first Apple Store different from authorised resellers

SUMMARY The much-awaited Apple Retail Store in Mumbai has finally opened its doors to customers today. Interestingly, Apple CEO Tim Cook had also flown down from Cupertino for the opening, reiterating that India is an important market for the global tech giant.

The much-awaited Apple Retail Store in Mumbai has finally opened its doors to customers today. Interestingly, Apple CEO Tim Cook had also flown down from Cupertino for the opening, reiterating that India is an important market for the global tech giant. (AP Photo)

Here’s what makes this Apple Store different from any authorised reseller in the country (Image: Reuters):

Simple yet opulent: Apple’s first retail store at Jio World Drive at BKC, is in the midst of Mumbai’s commercial district and is surrounded by international luxury brands such as TUMI, Armani Exchange, Coach, Bally, Hugo Boss, and Mont Blanc. (Image: Reuters)

Large area: Unlike the other reseller stores, the Apple BKC is claimed to be built in 22,000 square feet of area and is spread across two levels with double-height ceilings. The store features a floor-to-ceiling glass facade, which is similar to many other Apple Stores globally. (Image: Vijay Anand/CNBC-TV18)

Environment friendly: The tech giant claims that the new Apple BKC is among the world's most energy-efficient Apple Stores globally. According to the company, it has a dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations, which helps the store to become carbon neutral and utilise only renewable energy. (Image : Shutterstock.com)

Large inventory: From the iPhones to iPads, AirPods to HomePods, and Apple Watch to iMacs, all Apple hardware are extensively displayed at this new store. Moreover, with this being a company-owned store, it also stores huge inventories - all variants, colours and product configuration options. (Image: Reuters)

Wide range of accessories: Apple BKC also has a wide display of all Apple accessories. There is a specially curated wall that has iPhone covers and counters for Apple watch bands too. (Image: Vijay Anand/CNBC-TV18)

Apple Services: Apple is not just a hardware company but a services firm too, therefore the second level of the Store is largely dedicated to its software offerings. It features Arcade and Music Corner where consumers can learn more about Apple Services, which Apple Premium Resellers often lack. (Image: Vijay Anand/CNBC-TV18)

No billing counters: One of the standard benefits across Apple Stores globally is that there is no billing counter in the store. It is because Apple doesn’t believe in customers having to wait for their purchases. The employees of the Store carry mobile payment terminals to assist consumers in completing their purchases from anywhere in the store. (Image: Reuters)

Customers experience: At Apple Stores, consumers can spend as much time as they want to spend with the devices, without having to worry about buying the hardware. (Image: Reuters)

Today at Apple: Last but not least, ‘Today at Apple’ are daily in-store sessions that are offered for free to assist customers in unleashing their creativity and making the most of their Apple devices. These sessions are hosted at Apple stores all over the world and range from basics on how-to lessons, to using professional-grade tools. (Image: Vijay Anand/CNBC-TV18)