A look at 10 innovative apps making their mark in India and beyond

SUMMARY As Google Play completes 10 years, Google India in a blog post revealed that India is evolving from a leading app consumption country to also an emerging app development hub. Google said that India is becoming the innovation hub of the world, with industry reports indicating that India is expected to become the country with the highest number of developers in the future.

While sectors such as games and entertainment have always received great interest, utility categories - such as e-commerce, food tech, and UPI, and transformational categories - such as education, health, and languages services, are growing and have transformed the app landscape. Here are 10 creative apps from Google’s growth and accelerator programs in India that are building diverse solutions across emerging themes on Play. (Image: Shutterstock)

AyuRythm | Listed on Google Play in August 2020, Ayurythm aims to serve as a personalised wellness solution, offering lifestyle-focused recommendations related to food, exercise, yoga, meditation, and more, focused on the principles of Ayurvedic pulse diagnosis. (Image: Google Play)

Evolve | Evolve is a health-tech startup focused on the well-being of the LGBTQ+ community. Listed on Play in July 2020, the app offers interactive mental health interventions for members of the LGBTQ+ community, covering topics like embracing your sexuality and coming out to loved ones. (Image: Google Play)

Explurger | An AI-powered travel social media app for global audiences, from India, Explurger listed on Play in August 2020. Apart from allowing users to share, chat, and connect with travellers, the app aims to cater to the unique needs of travellers through features such as building automatic travelogues, travel bucket lists, and more. (Image: Google Play)

Gratitude | Offering self-help tools and guided journaling to help people focus on the positive and become more grateful, Gratitude started off as a personal gratitude journal during a difficult period of the founder Pritesh Sankhe’s life. The app was listed on Play in March 2018. (Image: Google Play)

iMumz | A wellbeing platform for expecting and new parents during the early stages of parenthood, iMumz aims to help them adapt a healthy lifestyle by providing actionable activities like meditation, music, yoga, and baby bonding exercises. It was listed on Play in April 2019. (Image: Google Play)

KidEx | Listed on Play in July 2020, KidEx is an experiential learning platform focused on enabling holistic development of children through a data-driven approach. The platform offers self-learning programs incorporating extracurricular, co-curricular, and life-skill activities, aiming to measure and develop real-life skill levels of the learner. (Image: Google Play)

Krishify | A social networking and commerce platform for Indian farmers, Krishify aims to democratize the flow of information and scale up economic opportunities for farmers. Listed on Play in March 2019, the app allows farmers to connect with their peers, post queries on farming challenges, seek expert advice, and browse through the digital marketplace to buy agrarian products. (Image: Google Play)

Kuku FM | Kuku FM aims to provide high-quality audio content to people in India across diverse genres and vernacular languages. The app was listed on Play in June 2018. (Image: Google Play)

Sploot | Sploot aims to build a community for pet parents to connect with each other and experts, helping them get answers to all their queries in real time. Listed on Play in December 2021, the app is building content customised to the needs of Indian pet parents aiming to become the go-to user manual and social media platform for the community. (Image: Google Play)

Stamurai | Listed on Play in November 2017, Stamurai is enabling accessible and affordable speech therapy to people across 155+ countries worldwide, aiming to help people overcome stuttering and lead a better life. (Image: Google Play)