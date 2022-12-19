Google for India: From million-dollar grants to partnerships in digitisation and AI, here are the top heads

SUMMARY The 8th Google for India 2022 kicked off on Monday. To propel India's digital economy, the business unveiled several innovative AI-based products and collaborations with Indian brands. Here are the event's top announcements.

1 / 10

Google’s annual Google for India event started with executives announcing products, projects and developments. CEO Sundar Pichai said start-ups in India were getting noticeable scale and that more policies can help to allow start-ups to scale across the country. Earlier, in a tweet, he said the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday night saw Google search see its highest-ever traffic in 25 years. He said that it appeared like everyone on the globe was searching for a single topic.

2 / 10

At the event, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said AI would play a very big role in India's tech story.

"Multiple fields like agri, different languages, and credit access will see the deployment of AI," he said.

3 / 10

The event's opening remarks were given by Sanjay Gupta, president of Google India, who discussed the company's plans to invest in women-led businesses and its India Digitisation Fund 2020. Manish Gupta, Director of Google Research India, spoke next and discussed the company's initiatives to provide AI solutions for the nation.

4 / 10

Manish Gupta, head of Google Research India, introduced the "1,000 languages initiative" - Vaani. The company intends to work with the Indian Institute of Science to develop an AI/ML model. Vaani is a project that aims to gather linguistic samples from 773 Indian districts. Additionally, the project will guarantee that the data gathered and generated as a result is open-source.

5 / 10

Google also announced a $1 million funding for Wadhwani AI, an independent nonprofit organisation exploring AI-based solutions. "AI can support translation on a large scale. Online safety might advance. Both agriculture and flood predictions can benefit from it. AI can significantly benefit India's energy and food security," said Sanjay Gupta.

6 / 10

Google also announced a partnership with Apollo to create AI healthcare technologies. It is closely collaborating with the firm on a project to aid artificial intelligence in screening X-rays for TB. This is especially pertinent considering that over 23 lakh individuals in India suffer from tuberculosis; researchers aim to create AI models using hospital data.

7 / 10

Google is also developing a clinical intelligence engine that may identify common diseases using AAI. It is currently assisting 100,000 mothers in India with AI. The company is also using this technology to understand handwritten prescriptions, which may be difficult in India. The company is still perfecting this solution. Sangeeta Reddy, joint managing director of Apollo Hospitals, said, "Partnering with Google to develop AI tools to help people seeking healthcare benefits."

8 / 10

Google announces $1 million grant for IIT Madras for India's first Responsible AI centre. Google Cloud India's Bikram Bedi also took the podium to discuss the cloud computing services offered by the firm. Liz Reid, Google's VP of search, joined Bedi.

9 / 10

The company noted that in collaboration with Tata, Google, over the past years, digitalised close to 30 million rural women in India. "In rural India ten years ago, 1 in 10 internet users were women. Today, women makeup 4 out of 10 internet users in rural India, and also contributed $6M to support female entrepreneurs around the nation," it claimed. The company also announced Project Bindi, which aids in understanding the sociological backdrop and technology gaps, during the event.

10 / 10

Google Files app will integrate with DigiLocker for the purpose of keeping government identification papers safe and secure; and will make use of AI technology to find and recognise crucial documents. It can recognise papers issued by the government and organise them neatly in a folder. All of this information will be kept locally on the device and is only accessible by the user. DigiLocker will be a feature of all Android phones.