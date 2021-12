1 / 18 A repeat of last year’s lockdown-like situation in several states meant people were confined to their homes and had to do the best they could with what they had to keep themselves engaged. With that in mind, here are some of the best, and very useful, gadgets of this year.



2 / 18 Google’s Chromecast | the least expensive and most widely supported, at Rs3,299. All you need is a TV with an HDMI slot and a smartphone. You can instantly cast most of your favourite shows onto your TVs with minimal fuss.



3 / 18 Amazon Fire TV stick | Comes in non-4K and 4K variants, with Prime Video pre-installed. Supports a host of video streaming apps that can be downloaded onto the device. The HD variants costs Rs3,999, while the 4K variant costs Rs4,499. (Image: Amazon.in)



4 / 18 Apple TV | The most expensive streaming device, starting at Rs15,900 for Apple TV HD and Rs18,900 for Apple TV 4K, this blends in seamlessly with the Apple Ecosystem, but if you're already not an Apple device user, there are other, more reasonably priced options. (Image: Reuters)



5 / 18 For Indian gamers and indeed, those around the world, 2021 will stick out like a sore thumb because, despite more than a year since their launch, the next-generation gaming consoles have proved harder to find than water in the Sahara desert.



6 / 18 Sony PlayStation 5 | If you can bag one, this is undoubtedly the the best, with lightning fast SSD, next-generation haptics and adaptive triggers in its controllers and gaming support for up to 120hz (in layperson's terms: 120 frames per second) and 8K resolution. The disc version costs Rs49,900, while the digital edition (without an optical disc drive) costs Rs39,900. (Image: Reuters)



7 / 18 Microsoft Xbox Series X & S | The Series X is a beast, with full native 4K resolution and backwards compatibility going back at least three generations. Throw in the Xbox game pass that gives you access to nearly every game on the platform, it is a very tempting option. The catch? It's incredibly hard to find and is priced at Rs49,900.



8 / 18 Same is the case with the Series X's younger, weaker sibling, the Series S, which supports a lower, maximum resolution of 1440p and costs Rs 34,900. Also, the controllers for both models are powered by AA batteries, which in this day of rechargeable everything, is a bit Stone Age. (Image: Amazon.in)



9 / 18 Sony PlayStation 4 Pro | Given that the next (current, rather) generation consoles are not as widely available, every game studio and publisher is still publishing cross-generation games, which are supported by both the previous and current generations. If you can't get a PS5, then go for the next best--and easily available option--the PS4 Pro (pictured), which starts at Rs 31,500, or the base PS4 that is bundled with games, which is priced at Rs 29,900. (Image: Reuters)



10 / 18 This was the year when work-from-home (WFH) matured after teething troubles through 2020. May professionals who work from home have their own set up, including laptops, desktops, multi-monitor setups or even custom-built PCs to help them become more productive. And software developers coming out with applications aimed at improving productivity helped, too.



11 / 18 Wearables took off like a rocket this year, with Apple leading the market with its health and fitness focussed Watch 7, which starts at Rs 40,900. There is also the Watch SE, which starts at Rs 29,900. (Image: Reuters)



12 / 18 Samsung released its own Galaxy Watch4 — finally a proper competitor for Apple’s offering. The Galaxy Watch 4 starts from Rs 23,999, while the older Watch Active has a starting price of Rs 19,900. Both variants support GPS, Bluetooth connectivity and cellular connectivity. (Image: Reuters)



13 / 18 OnePlus too released its own watch to a lukewarm reception. The OnePlus Watch starts at Rs 16,999, with a special 'Harry Potter Edition' at Rs 19,999. For the price conscious, there's the OnePlus band, which is priced atRs 2,799. (Image: OnePlus)



14 / 18 Cordless earphones continue to break new ground. Apple released its third-generation AirPods, which continue to be the best wireless earbuds around. The AirPods third-generation start at Rs 18,900, while the second-generation (pictured) are still up for grabs at Rs 12,900. The more premium offerings -- the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max -- are priced at Rs 24,900 and an eye-watering Rs 59,900, respectively. All options are powered by Apple's AI assistant, Siri. (Image: Reuters)



15 / 18 Samsung has its Galaxy Buds, which are great, bean-shaped alternatives to the AirPods. The Buds2 are priced at Rs 11,999, the Buds Pro at Rs 10,999 and the Buds Live at Rs 7,999. (Image: Reuters)



16 / 18 This this is where things get interesting. Amazon is the undoubted ruler of the Indian smart speaker space with its Echo lineup -- the Dot (starting from Rs 3,699) and the Show (starting from Rs 5,499). Every speaker is powered by Alexa, Amazon's AI assistant. (Image: Reuters)



17 / 18 Google too has its own smart speakers, offered as a gateway to home automation. Right now, the Android-maker offers Google Nest Mini (Rs 2,899) and Nest Audio (Rs 4,999). Both options are augmented by Google Assistant. (Image: Reuters)