1 / 5 Realme Watch S Pro | Coming with a stunning 1.39-inch AMOLED display, the Realme Watch S Pro costs Rs 9,999. The watch comes with SpO2 measurement, and other fitness tracking and can even be used while swimming or in the water. The Watch S Pro comes with 15-day battery life as well. (Image: Realme)



2 / 5 Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 | One of the best offerings in wearable technology, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 comes with both Bluetooth NFC and 4G connectivity options. The Active2 lets users download a plethora of 3rd party apps onto the phone itself while offering top of the line fitness tracking options. The Active2 costs Rs 9,999. (Image: Samsung)



3 / 5 Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve | Sleek and stylish, the Mi Watch Revolve is a premium quality smartwatch at budget prices. With over 110 watch faces and a metal frame, it can be hard to believe that the watch comes with 10 professional sports modes at just Rs 9,999. (Image: Mi)



4 / 5 Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 | Able to track metrics such as caloric intake, steps, distance travelled, sleep quality, heart rate and more the Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 is a low-fuss high functionality smartwatch. The Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 comes in just one colour and is priced at Rs 4,499. (Image: Noise)