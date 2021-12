1 / 6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s followers on Twitter were surprised to find a strange tweet from the leader on December 12. The tweet asked for donations in cryptocurrencies. The tweet along with a few others was deleted after the hacked account was restored. Here are other public figures whose accounts on social media platforms were hacked. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 6 Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos: The Twitter accounts of some of the world’s wealthiest men, including Gates, Musk and Bezos, along with 130 others were hacked in a coordinated attack in July 2020. The hackers tweeted that the Bitcoin people would send to certain accounts would be doubled. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 6 Jack Dorsey - The former CEO and founder of Twitter was not safe from hackers. Dorsey’s account was hacked in 2019, and racist tweets were posted on the compromised account. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 6 Mark Zuckerberg: Pinterest and Twitter accounts of the CEO and co-founder of Meta have been hacked multiple times in the past. (Image: Reuters)



5 / 6 Amitabh Bachchan: The Bollywood legend was targeted by Turkish hackers who managed to hack into the superstar’s Twitter account. The hackers changed his profile photo, cover photo as well as Twitter bio and posted tweets against India. (Image: IANS)