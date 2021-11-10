From Amitabh Bachchan to Kamal Haasan; list of Indian celebrities that launched NFTs

Non-fungible token or NFT is the new craze in India. NFTs are effectively digital certificates of authenticity that can be attached to digital art or, well, pretty much anything else that comes in digital form audio files, video clips, animated stickers, this article you're reading. NFTs confirm an item's ownership by recording the details on a digital ledger known as a blockchain, which is public and stored on computers across the internet, making it effectively impossible to destroy or lose. Here's the list of celebrities that have launched their NFTs: