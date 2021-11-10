From Amitabh Bachchan to Kamal Haasan; list of Indian celebrities that launched NFTs



Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's NFT collections of 'Madhushala', autographed posters and collectibles, have received $9,66,000 (about Rs 7.18 crore) in an auction organised by Beyondlife.Club. In August, BeyondLife.club, a venture between Rhiti Entertainment and GuardianLink.io, had announced that Bachchan will roll out his NFT (non-fungible token) collection on the platform.



Kamal Haasan is all set to become the first Indian celebrity to have a very own digital avatar himself in a metaverse. The actor-turned-politician has announced his entry into the digital space with the launch of the non-fungible token (NFT). Haasan has partnered with Fantico, an Indian licensed digital collectibles platform, to launch his own NFT collection.



Bollywood actor Salman Khan is soon going to launch an NFT collection for his fans soon. The actor has tied up with Bollycoin, a Bollywood NFT marketplace. "Aa raha hoon main, NFTs leke. Salman Khan Static NFTs coming on bollycoin.com," Khan tweeted.



Indian wicket-keeper and Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant has inked a deal with cricket NFT platform Rario. Pant's association will allow Rario to mint exclusive digital collectibles of the cricketer's iconic moments on and off the field.



Actress Sunny Leone ventured into the NFT (non-fungible token) space. The actress took the lead among Indian actors to secure their digital assets when she broke the news about her association with NFT. She has partnered with Mintdropz for her NFTs.