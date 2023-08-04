Foxconn expands its presence in India with new investments in manufacturing facilities

SUMMARY Foxconn is expanding its presence in India by investing in manufacturing facilities in its south. This is part of the Taiwanese company's plan to move away from China.

1 / 6

Foxconn is expanding its presence in India by investing in manufacturing facilities in its south. This is part of the Taiwanese company's plan to move away from China. Foxconn already has an iPhone factory in Tamil Nadu, which employs 40,000 people. (Image Reuters)

2 / 6

APPLE ASSEMBLY: Foxconn will invest $350 million in a new facility in Karnataka to make casing components for iPhones. This will create 12,000 jobs. The company also plans to build a factory in India to produce AirPods for Apple. (Image Reuters)

3 / 6

CHIP-MAKING TOOLS: Foxconn will partner with Applied Materials for a $250 million project to make chip-making tools in Karnataka. This will create jobs for around 1,000 people. (File Photo)

4 / 6

MOBILE COMPONENTS: Foxconn has signed a deal with Tamil Nadu to invest $194 million in a new electronic components manufacturing facility. This will create 6,000 jobs. (AP Photo)

5 / 6

CHIP-MAKING: Foxconn is discussing with Gujarat over a semiconductor plant. This comes after the company broke off a $19.5 billion joint-venture plan with India's Vedanta. (Image: Shutterstock)

6 / 6