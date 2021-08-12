Explainer: What are geostationary satellites, how are they different from satellites in other orbits?

What are Geostationary satellites?
To a layman, a satellite is a complicated machine equipped with solar panel wings. But, in space, these 'eyes in the sky' behave quite differently depending on their orbit.
Why do satellites have different orbits?
Different orbits give satellites different vantage points for viewing. Selection of a satellite's orbit depends on what they are designed to operate.
Geosynchronous vs Geostationary orbit
Satellites in a geostationary orbit circle Earth above the equator and travel as the same rate as Earth. This makes them appear to be 'stationary' over a fixed position.
All geostationary satellites are geosynchronous but not vice versa.[
Low Earth Orbit
A low Earth orbit (LEO) is relatively close to Earth's surface. It could be as low as 160 km above Earth.
Medium Earth Orbit
Medium Earth orbit comprises a wide range of orbits anywhere between LEO and GEO. It is similar to LEO in that it also does not need to take specific paths around Earth.
Polar orbits
Satellites in polar orbits travel from north to south, rather than from east to west, passing over earth's poles.
Earth satellite orbits
(Altitude in kms)
Geo satellites: 35.786
Low Earth Orbit: Less than 1000
Medium Earth Orbit: Anywhere between LEO and GEO
Polar orbit: 600-800
How a geostationary satellite gets to its orbit?
When satellites are launched from Earth and carried to space with launch vehicles often they are placed on a transfer orbit: a special kind of orbit used to get from one orbit to another