Meta generates over $900 profit per second – here’s how much other tech giants earn

SUMMARY Big tech companies like Apple and Microsoft are raking in thousands of dollars in profit per second, a new study by fintech software company Tipalti has revealed. While an average tech company makes profits of $182 per second, tech giants like Apple make a profit of over $1,820 per second. This means that if an average worker in the US earns around $1.7 million in their lifetime, it would be less than what some of the big tech giants earn in an hour, the study said. Here’s a look at how much profit some tech giants earn per second.

Meta Platforms | Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta Platforms, which is the parent company of social media giant Facebook, is fifth on the list generating a profit of $924 or Rs 75,349 every second. (Image: Shutterstock)

Alphabet | In the September quarter, Google’s parent company Alphabet earned a net profit of $13.9 billion, down 27 percent from a year earlier, even as its revenues climbed 6 percent to $69.1 billion. The company bagged the fourth spot on Tipalti’s list, making $1,277 or Rs 1.04 lakh per second. (Image: Shutterstock)

Berkshire Hathaway | Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway bagged the third spot, earning $1,348 or about Rs 1.10 lakh per second. (Image: Reuters)

Microsoft | Microsoft ranks second in the list, making about $1,404 or Rs 1.14 lakh per second. This is despite Microsoft posting a double-digit profit decline in the quarter ended September 30 on the back of an economic downturn and a slowdown in the personal computing industry. Microsoft witnessed a 14 percent decline in net income at $17.6 billion for the quarter. (Image: Shutterstock)

Apple | The world’s most valuable company Apple makes a profit of over $1,820 or more than Rs 1.48 lakh per second, the study said. The iPhone maker tops the list as the most profitable company among tech giants, generating about $157 million or more than Rs 1,282 crore a day. According to Tipalti, the average annual salary of a worker in the US is $74,738, or $1,433.33 per week. This means Apple makes $387 or 27.01 percent more per second than what an average worker in the US makes in a whole week. (Image: Shutterstock)