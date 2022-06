If you are on the lookout to buy a smartphone that gives you the best in the market and yet does not burn a hole in your pocket, then here's your definitive guide. We have handpicked the best smartphones between Rs 50,000 and Rs 75,000, both Android and iPhones. These phones run the latest versions of their respestive operating systems and are guaranteed at least three years of software updates. Take a look at five of these phones, in descending order of price.