Best premium wireless earbuds you can buy right now

SUMMARY Gone are the days when we used to put on earphones just so mom won’t constantly ask us to “tone it down”. Today, earphones have become an integral part of our life, especially since the coming of Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) which got us out of the tangled mess of wired earphones. The requirement of each user is different and one size would not fit all. What works for you might not work for your friend. So, here is a list of the best premium TWS earbuds in the market to help you find the one for you, in no particular order.

Apple AirPods Pro: The AirPods Pro has set a standard for TWS earbuds that most brands still have to catch up to. The Transparency Mode, matched with ANC cuts out all the noise and makes the outside sound crystal clear when you do want to hear it. They also support spatial audio and can be experienced best with Apple Music. If it weren’t an ecosystem problem, the AirPods Pro would have been it. According to Apple, the earbuds along with the MagSafe Charging Case can get you up to 24 hours of listening time with a single charge. Price: 26,300 (Image: Apple)

Sony WF-1000XM4: First, let’s get this out of the way. Yes, the name is complicated and yes, there is no way around it. But that is probably the only negative thing about the earbuds. Sony has always brought its A-Game when it comes to sound quality. The WF-1000XM4 is no different. With features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Adaptive Sound Control, it makes sure that you hear only what you want to hear and cancels out all background noise. Sony claims that the earbuds can give you up to 24 hours of listening time with your earbuds and case fully charged. They also come with spatial audio and Dolby Atmos support. Price: 24,990 (Image: Sony)

Google Pixel Buds Pro: The Pixel Buds Pro was launched recently and has lived up to the expectation of the Pixel name. The earbuds are compact, have a long battery life — up to 31 hours on a single charge to be precise — and the ANC works great with the transparency mode. Sadly, the sound quality is not on par with its competitors, which is a bummer at a price point but for someone who is not exactly an audiophile, the longer battery life could make up for it. The earbuds also seem to be missing the spatial audio feature, something that Google says could be added in a future update. Price: 18,990.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3: Sennheiser is a veteran in audio and the possibility of you going wrong with it is minimal. For those who care more about sound quality and clarity, this is one of the best picks. The on-paper features like ANC, High-Quality Voice Pick-Up, and IPX4 water resistance, are of industry standards. The earbuds, when fully charged can provide up to 28 hours of listening time — by far the longest. The only issue is that earbuds can seem uncomfortable because of how they are designed. So, wearing them for a longer time is up for discussion. Price: Rs 19,990. (Image: Sennheiser)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro: The Galaxy Buds2 Pro are the latest addition to Samsung’s range of TWS earbuds. They were launched along with the Galaxy Z series and the Galaxy Watch 5 series in August. Samsung says that this year, the company has better ANC than ever with three high SNR (Signal-to-Noise Ratio) microphones, paired with Voice Detect that automatically switches between ANC and Ambient Sound, which is Samsung's name for Transparency Mode. These also come with 360 Audio with Head Tracking, essentially spatial audio and can give you a listening time of up to 23 hours on a single charge. These are the best available option if you are a Samsung loyalist and want to stay in that ecosystem. Price: Rs 17,999. (Image: Samsung)