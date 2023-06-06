Apple’s big unveils at WWDC 2023: Vision Pro, 15-inch MacBook Air, OS updates & more

SUMMARY Apple is a big company that makes iPhones, iPads, Macs and other devices. On Monday, it had a special event for developers. Developers are people who make apps and games for Apple devices. At the event, Apple showed many new things.

Apple is a big company that makes iPhones, iPads, Macs and other devices. On Monday, it had a special event for developers. Developers are people who make apps and games for Apple devices. At the event, Apple showed many new things. Here are some of them. (AP Photo)

VISION PRO: Vision Pro is a new device that you wear on your head. It looks like big glasses. It can show you things that are not really there. For example, you can see a movie on your wall or a game on your table. You can also see things that are really there but with extra information. For example, you can see the names of the buildings or the directions to a place.

You can use your eyes, hands and voice to control Vision Pro. It has 12 cameras and a special button on the side. It also has a battery pack that you can attach to it with a cable. Vision Pro costs $3,499 and will be available next year. You can use it with some apps from Disney+, Microsoft and Adobe.

M2 ULTRA CHIP: M2 Ultra is a new chip that Apple made. A chip is a small part that makes a device work faster and better. M2 Ultra is very powerful and fast. It has 24 cores. A core is like a brain for the chip. M2 Ultra is used in two new desktop computers from Apple: Mac Pro and Mac Studio.

LARGER MACBOOK AIR: Apple also showed a new laptop called MacBook Air. It has a bigger screen than before, at 15 inches. It also has a new chip called M2 that makes it fast and long-lasting. It can work for 18 hours without charging. It costs Rs 1.35 lakh.

POWERFUL NEW DESKTOPS: The company beefed up its desktop computers, introducing a new version of its flagship Mac Pro with the M2 Ultra chip, starting at Rs 7.3 lakh. Mac Pro is the most expensive and powerful computer from Apple. It also upgraded the more compact Mac Studio with M2 Ultra and M2 Max chipsets.

OS UPGRADES: Apple has new software for its devices that adds new features. For example, iPhone users can use their phone as a clock, send voice messages, make posters, share their information and write in a journal. Apple Watch users can see widgets on their screens. iPad and Mac's users also get widgets and other updates.