Apple’s big unveils at WWDC 2023: Vision Pro, 15-inch MacBook Air, OS updates & more

SUMMARY Apple is a big company that makes iPhones, iPads, Macs and other devices. On Monday, it had a special event for developers. Developers are people who make apps and games for Apple devices. At the event, Apple showed many new things.

1 / 7

Apple is a big company that makes iPhones, iPads, Macs and other devices. On Monday, it had a special event for developers. Developers are people who make apps and games for Apple devices. At the event, Apple showed many new things. Here are some of them. (AP Photo)

2 / 7

VISION PRO: Vision Pro is a new device that you wear on your head. It looks like big glasses. It can show you things that are not really there. For example, you can see a movie on your wall or a game on your table. You can also see things that are really there but with extra information. For example, you can see the names of the buildings or the directions to a place.