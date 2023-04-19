Apple Saket opens its doors to public – Here's a sneak peek

SUMMARY Apple Saket officially opened its doors to customers at 10 am on Thursday, April 20. The store has over 70 trained retail employees from 18 states across India who speak more than 15 languages.

Apple, two days after opening its first retail store in BKC, Mumbai, opened its second company-run store in India, at a mall in Saket, Delhi. Apple Saket officially opened its doors to customers at 10 am on Thursday, April 20.

Apple Saket, just like Apple BKC, is 100 percent sustainable and carbon neutral. It is a uniquely designed curved storefront with white oak tables displaying products and accessories, as well as a feature wall manufactured in India.

The store also features a dedicated Apple Pickup station, where customers who placed their orders online can collect their devices in-store at a convenient time.

Apple Saket has over 70 trained retail employees from 18 states across India, who speak more than 15 languages. The store also has a Genius Bar.

The store offers photographers, musicians, artists, and first-time customers 'Today at Apple' sessions which will enable customers to unleash their creativity and get the most out of their devices.

The sessions will cover skills to getting started with iPhone, personalising Apple Watch, tips to edit photos on iPhone, capture ideas on iPad, and an art lab for kids allowing them to make their own emojis.

Customers and Apple fans can download exclusive Apple Saket wallpapers, listen to a specially curated Apple Music playlist, and sign up for upcoming Today at Apple sessions.