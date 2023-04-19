English
Apple Saket to open its doors on tomorrow – Here's a sneak peek

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 19, 2023 8:14:35 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Apple Saket will officially open its doors to customers at 10 am on Thursday, April 20. The store has over 70 trained retail employees from 18 states across India who speak more than 15 languages.

Image count1 / 7
Apple, a day after opening its first retail store in BKC, Mumbai, on Wednesday previewed its second company-run store in India, at a mall in Saket, Delhi. Apple Saket will officially open its doors to customers at 10 am on Thursday, April 20.

Image count2 / 7
Apple Saket, just like Apple BKC, is 100 percent sustainable and carbon neutral. It is a uniquely designed curved storefront with white oak tables displaying products and accessories, as well as a feature wall manufactured in India.

Image count3 / 7
The store also features a dedicated Apple Pickup station, where customers who placed their orders online can collect their devices in-store at a convenient time.

Image count4 / 7
Apple Saket has over 70 trained retail employees from 18 states across India, who speak more than 15 languages. The store will also have a Genius Bar.

Image count5 / 7
The store will also offer photographers, musicians, artists, and first-time customers 'Today at Apple' sessions which will enable customers to unleash their creativity and get the most out of their devices.

Image count6 / 7
The sessions will cover skills to getting started with iPhone, personalising Apple Watch, tips to edit photos on iPhone, capture ideas on iPad, and an art lab for kids allowing them to make their own emojis.

Image count7 / 7
Customers and Apple fans can download exclusive Apple Saket wallpapers, listen to a specially curated Apple Music playlist, and sign up for upcoming Today at Apple sessions.

