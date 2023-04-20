English
In Pics | Fans throng Apple's flagship store in Delhi

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 20, 2023 8:01:25 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Apple Saket offers a wide selection of Apple products and services, as well as exceptional support from the team members. Prior to the grand opening of Apple Saket, customers formed a queue outside the store.

Apple Saket, located in the heart of New Delhi, opened its doors today. This new retail location offers a wide selection of Apple products and services, as well as exceptional support from the team members. Customers can also participate in free Today at Apple sessions, where they can learn how to make the most of their devices. These sessions are presented in a roundtable-style format, providing a personalised experience for all attendees. Whether you're a photographer, musician, or a first-time Apple customer, there's something for everyone at Apple Saket's Today at Apple sessions.

Prior to the grand opening of Apple Saket, customers formed a queue outside the store.

At the store, team members assisted customers in gaining knowledge about the complete selection of Apple products and services.

An Apple fan showed off vintage Apple products.

People from both nearby and distant locations gathered to commemorate the inauguration of Apple Saket.

In the store, a customer is examining the new yellow iPhone 14.

A customer tries out AirPods Max.

A team member at Apple Saket greets a customer.

With the help of an Apple team member, a customer is examining the assortment of Apple Watch products.

A customer tries out the latest iMac.

Customers can benefit from quick and easy pickup through the dedicated Apple Pickup section located inside Apple Saket.

Apple Saket’s team members help a customer make a purchase.

X