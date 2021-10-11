All set to watch T20 World Cup 2021 on big screen? A look at top smart TVs deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival



1 / 13 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 commences on October 17 and cricket enthusiasts couldn’t be happier. Though the International Cricket Council (ICC) has allowed spectators at the event in a limited capacity, there’s no denying that a massive number of cricket fans will be glued to their TV screens as soon as the live broadcast of the matches begins. (Image: Reuters)









2 / 13 Are you also awaiting the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match on October 24? Well, wouldn’t it be so much better if you could watch the clash of players almost life-size on a big screen? Amazon has a sale of up 65 percent running on its television store. (Image: Reuters)









3 / 13 From Samsung, Sony, to Redmi, here’s a look at some top big screen Smart TV deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale that you may want to avail this cricket World Cup season









4 / 13 Redmi 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X55 | L55M6-RA 2021 Model | MRP: Rs 54,999 | Deal price: Rs 38,999 + up to Rs 11,700 off on exchange + bank/cashback/EMI offers (Image: Amazon screengrab)









5 / 13 Redmi 50 inches 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50 | L50M6-RA 2021 Model | MRP: Rs 44,999 | Deal price: Rs 32,999 + up to Rs 11,600 off on exchange + bank/cashback/EMI offers | Eligible for free open box inspection (Image: Amazon screengrab)









6 / 13 Sony Bravia 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X80AJ 2021 Model with Alexa compatibility | MRP: Rs 1,09,900 | Deal price: Rs 75,990 + bank/cashback/EMI offers (Image: Amazon screengrab)









7 / 13 Samsung 55 inches Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55LS03AAKLXL 2021 Model | MRP: Rs 1,44,900 | Deal price: Rs 88,990+ up to Rs 14,400 off on exchange + bank/cashback/EMI offers | with free bezel offer (Image: Amazon screengrab)









8 / 13 Sony Bravia 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X80AJ 2021 Model with Alexa compatibility | MRP: 1,79,900 | Deal price: Rs 1,10,990 + bank/cashback/EMI offers (Image: Amazon screengrab)









9 / 13 Redmi 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X65 | L65M6-RA 2021 Model | Deal price: Rs 56,999 + Echo Dot 3rd Gen at Rs 499 + bank/cashback/EMI offers (Image: Amazon screengrab)









10 / 13 Samsung 55 inches Crystal 4K Pro Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55AUE70AKLXL 2021 Model | MRP: Rs 76,900 | Deal price: Rs 55,990 + up to Rs 14,600 off on exchange + bank/cashback/EMI offers (Image: Amazon screengrab)









11 / 13 LG 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UP7500PTZ 2021 Model | MRP: Rs 79,990 | Deal price: Rs 52,999 + up to Rs 16,600 off on exchange + bank/cashback/EMI offers (Image: Amazon screengrab)









12 / 13 Vu 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 55UT 2020 Model with 5-hotkeys | MRP: Rs 56,000 | Deal price: Rs 38,999 + up to Rs 11,600.00 off on exchange + bank/cashback/EMI offers (Image: Amazon screengrab)





