Right now, the term “Cloud” brings to mind easy storage solutions or ways to communicate — you can store your photos or files in the cloud using services such as Dropbox, Google Drive, iCloud or OneDrive, while WhatsApp chats too are backed up to cloud servers. Cloud computing can be defined as the delivery of on-demand computing, which is possible only with high connectivity speeds — 5G. The rollout of 5G will provide the much-needed horsepower for more robust cloud computing applications, including industrial automation powered by the Internet of Things. A NASSCOM report suggests that India stands to gain immensely if it takes to cloud adoption faster. The report in fact warns that the country could lose around USD 118 billion in GDP contribution and 50 lakh jobs by 2026 if cloud adoption is not accelerated. From metaverse to self-driving vehicles, from watching movies to playing games, here’s how the nebulous Cloud will power our future.