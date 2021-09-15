In pics | A look at what the new Apple iPhone 13 series has to offer



Apple on Tuesday unveiled the new iPhone 13 along with 13 Mini, 13 Pro and the 13 Pro Max with brighter screens to entice customers into 5G plans, while also announcing updates to its iPads and watches.









The latest iPhone models -- the 13, the 13 Mini, the 13 Pro and the 13 Pro Max -- build upon the highly successful playbook of the redesign that Apple executed last year.









While the sizes remain the same at 6.1-inches for the standard iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 models and 5.4-inches for the iPhone 13 Mini and 6.7-inches for the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the big change comes in the form of a smaller notch on the front which houses the face ID camera stack.









Apple says it has improved the already fabulous cameras of the iPhones with a particular focus on the ultra-wide sensor and the video capabilities of the camera system.









While improving the primary sensor of the iPhone 13 with the sensor-shift stabilisation system, it also now uses a large sensor on the ultra-wide lens which gives the phone better light gathering capabilities.









For people who want to use the iPhone camera for professional use, adding upon the Dolby Vision support, there is now Pro-Res support as well which is a big step up for a mobile phone camera system.









The iPhone 13 Pro Max price starts at Rs 1,29,900, iPhone 13 Pro price starts at Rs 1,19,900, iPhone 13 comes for Rs 79,900 and iPhone 13 mini for 69,900.






