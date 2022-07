1 / 5 TCL C835 New Generation Mini LED 4K Google TV | The Dolby Vision IQ on the TCL Mini LED 4K takes the benefits of Dolby Vision beyond HDR by intelligently optimising the TV. TCL C835 has taken a step further by applying 144Hz VRR, providing faster responsiveness, sharper imagery, and smoother gameplay. Whether users are competitive gamers who want to experience demanding high FPS games, or casual gamers, 144Hz VRR displays can be beneficial in multiplayer games. The TV also comes with Google TV, ensuring users can go through various content options. (Image: TCL)



2 / 5 Sony X90J OLED | The Sony X90J OLED supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision for HDR movie viewing, but not HDR10+. It features out-of-the-box accuracy, a wide colour range, and gradient management with little banding. (Image: Sony)



3 / 5 LG C1 OLED | The LG C1 OLED is the most affordable OLED television in the market for watching movies. Its nearly infinite contrast ratio produces deep, uniform blacks and prevents blooming around bright objects in dark scenes. It also offers a picture quality that is quite similar to the Sony X90J. Along with HDMI 2.1 bandwidth on all four HDMI ports, the TV boasts additional gaming capabilities, such as support for varied refresh rates and extremely low input lag. (Image: LG)



4 / 5 Samsung Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV | The Samsung Q60A comes in sizes as little as 43 inches and as large as 75 inches. The blacks are deep and uniform in a dark room thanks to the high contrast with local dimming. Additionally, the smart interface has an extensive range of apps, making it simple to access your preferred streaming services. (Image: Samsung)