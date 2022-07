1 / 7 The mega 5G spectrum auction began on Tuesday with Reliance Jio, Adani Group, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea as participants in the race. (Image: News18 Creative)



2 / 7 From 1G to 5G, each network generation has changed the world significantly in terms of mobile communication systems. With every new network generation, the speed and quality of the network and internet has increased. (Image: News18 Creative)



3 / 7 Launched by Nippon telephone and telegraph technologies in 1979, the first generation (1G) network operated on analogue telecommunications standards. Japan was the first nation to make 1G network available throughout the country (Image: News18 Creative)



4 / 7 The analogue telecommunications standards were replaced by digital second-generation (2G) networks. The 2G network provided users with better voice calls, improved bandwidth and frequency, and transfer of data in bits from one phone to another. (Image: News18 Creative)



5 / 7 The Third Generation (3G) was the first mobile cellular network that enabled video calling. Web browsing, email, video downloading, picture sharing and other smartphone technology were also introduced in the Third Generation. Smartphones became popular worldwide because of 3G networks. (Image: News18 Creative)



6 / 7 With a bandwidth of 1Gbps and frequency of 1.7 GHz to 2.6 GHz, the Fourth Generation (4G) was the next big development after 3G. Available at affordable prices, the 4G network provides services at any time as per the user's requirements. (Image: News18 Creative)