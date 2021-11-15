Zomato, Oyo and more; take a look at Indian startups that are making their staff rich



Many Indian startups have generated well above $5 billion for their employees through Employee Stock Option Plans (ESOP), reported LiveMint. Here is a look at them:



1# Zomato, which had an ESOP pool of $745 million at the time of the IPO. With the bumper entry into the market, the ESOP value more than doubled and stood at over $1.5 billion on Friday.



2# Hotel aggregator platform Oyo, which is valued well above $10 billion, has an ESOP pool of about $1.1 billion.



3# Online pharmacy PharmEasy, have reportedly allotted cumulative options worth over $1 billion to their employees.



4# Digital payment platform Paytm, the most valued Indian startup, comes with an ESOP pool worth $899 million.