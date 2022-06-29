Shiprocket to Zepto, these startups are most likely to become unicorns in 2023

India’s startup ecosystem is expanding at an unprecedented rate. The ASK Private Wealth Hurun India Future Unicorn Index 2022 has classified companies as would-be unicorns, gazelles, and cheetahs. According to the index, the number of unicorns has increased by 65 percent in one year, while the number of gazelles and cheetahs has increased by 59 percent and 31 percent respectively. The index identifies 122 future unicorns in India with Bengaluru continuing to be the unicorn capital of the country with 46 unicorns. Delhi and Mumbai trail at the second and third spot with 25 and 16 unicorns. The report defines gazelle as a startup that was created after 2000 and has the potential to become a unicorn within 2 years and is projected to be worth USD 500 million to USD 1 billion. Here’s a look at the top 10 gazelles from the ASK Private Wealth Hurun India Future Unicorn Index 2022 that are expected to become unicorns during the next two years-