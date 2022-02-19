0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
View as Slide Show Image

Bleeding unicorns: Oyo loses Rs 76,000 every minute, Swiggy Rs 25,000; how startups are performing?

Profile image
By Sandeep Singh   IST (Updated)
Bleeding unicorns: Oyo loses Rs 76,000 every minute, Swiggy Rs 25,000; how startups are performing?

Volatility in the market, amid rising geopolitical tensions and the ongoing pandemic, has dented the growth of startups. Let's take a look at how these fluctuations have impacted the books of some of India's top startups.

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More