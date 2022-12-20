Federer to Felix — These legends bid farewell to the world of sports in 2022

SUMMARY As 2022 winds down it is time to reflect on what transpired in the world of sports. The first thing that strikes us when we try and recall the highs and the lows in sports this year is the retirements that we witnessed. 2022 was the year of the exodus of sporting legends. From personalities who became icons, to the captains who revolutionized their sport and led their teams to historic wins, sports legends of all varieties bid farewell to professional sports. For some legends, their final match ended in a disappointing loss while for others their "last dance" was a sweet victory. Some walked away after 40 while others quit just at 26. Here is a look at the legends who retired from sports in 2022.

1 / 10

As 2022 winds down it is time to reflect on what transpired in the world of sports. The first thing that strikes us when we try and recall the highs and the lows in sports this year is the retirements that we witnessed. 2022 was the year of the exodus of sporting legends. From personalities who became icons, to the captains who revolutionized their sport and led their teams to historic wins, sports legends of all varieties bid farewell to professional sports. For some legends, their final match ended in a disappointing loss while for others their "last dance" was a sweet victory. Some walked away after 40 while others quit just at 26. Here is a look at the legends who retired from sports in 2022. (Images: Reuters)

2 / 10

Roger Federer | One of the greatest retirement from the world of sports in 2022 was that of tennis legend Roger Federer. The 20-time men's singles Grand Slam champion and one of the greatest players to have graced the game announced his retirement from professional tennis in September. Federer's last appearance as a tennis professional came in the Laver Cup where he teamed up with his rival cum friend Rafael Nadal for a doubles match for Team Europe. In a strange moment the Federer-Nadal duo, the two men who have won almost everything in tennis, lost the doubles tie to the American pair of Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe. Federer's all-conquering career thus ended on a losing note. (Image: Reuters)

3 / 10

Ashleigh Barty | Tennis player cum cricketer walked away from competitive sports early this year at the ripe age of just 26. Only in January did Barty had won her first Australian Open and third Grand Slam singles title. Overall Barty has 15 singles and 12 doubles titles in Tennis. Barty also has an Olympic bronze medal to her name and she reached the no.1 spot in the WTA rankings. Barty also turned a professional cricketer in 2014 and played cricket for Brisbane women's cricket team and was also part of the Brisbane Heat squad for the inaugural edition of the women's Big Bash League. (Image: Reuters)

4 / 10

Mithali Raj | In cricket, India's greatest female batter, Mithali Raj, hung her boots this year. As a cricketer, Raj captained India in all three formats and made almost all batting records in women's cricket to her name. Raj's final assignment was to lead India in the 50-over World Cup played in New Zealand. India exited the World Cup after a close loss against South Africa. Raj's glorious career too thereby closed with a loss. (Image: Reuters)

5 / 10

Jhulan Goswami | Another doyen of women's cricket who bowed out this year was India's fast bowler Jhulan Goswami. If Mithali broke the batting records then Jhulan kept creating history with the ball. Amongst her many achievements is that Goswami has the most wickets in women's ODI cricket. Jhulan's last hurrah was a three-match ODI series against England. The Women in Blue thumped the Three Lioness 3-0 thereby giving Goswami a fitting farewell. With Goswami walking away from the sport, the Mithali Raj-Jhulan Goswami era in Indian cricket was finally over. (Image: Reuters)

6 / 10

Eoin Morgan | The man who revolutionized England's men's white-ball cricket and led them to their greatest triumph, Eoin Morgan, hung his boots this year. Under Morgan's captaincy, England won the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, the first time they won the tournament. In the same tournament, Morgan smashed 17 sixes in an innings against Afghanistan to create the record of the highest number of sixes in an ODI innings. Following his struggles with injuries and unable to get back to top form Morgan announced his retirement in June. (Image: Reuters)

7 / 10

Kieron Pollard | Another white-ball great who declared his innings in 2022 after a prolonged struggle to get back in top form is Kieron Pollard. The West Indian mid-way through the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League announced his international retirement. And when his only IPL team Mumbai Indians released him of his contract ahead of the mini-auctions, Pollard quit cricket altogether. Pollard was one of the earliest cricketers who with his big hits and splendid fielding popularized franchise cricket. At his peak, Pollard was the most feared and most sought player in T20 league cricket. Pollard has vowed to remain committed to Mumbai Indians, the T20 team with which he won most of his laurels. (Image: Reuters)

8 / 10

Sebastian Vettel | The world of Formula 1 saw German racer Sebastian Vettel end bring the curtains down to his career. Vettel's career came to a close with the end of the 2022 F1 season. Vettel is regarded as one of the most successful F1 racers. To his credit are four successive F1 World Drivers' Championship titles that he won between 2010 to 2013. By winning an F1 World Drivers' Championship at the age of 23, Vettel is also the youngest-ever F1 champion. Vettel also has the third-highest number of wins in F1 history. Vettel's final race was the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix where he finished 10th to bring his glorious Formula 1 career to a close. (Image: Reuters)

9 / 10

Gerard Pique | In football, Spain and Barcelona legend Gerard Pique announced his sudden retirement in November. The defender ended his career abruptly and played his final professional match in the Barcelona jersey against La Liga opponents Almeria. Pique enjoyed a decorated career in which he won the FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro Cup with Spain. At the club level, he won the Premier League title with Manchester United and 8 La Liga titles with Barcelona. Pique also won four Champions League titles. (Image: Reuters)

10 / 10

Allyson Felix | Sprint legend Allyson Felix brought to an end a highly successful career this year after the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon. As a sprinter, Felix is a seven-time Olympic Champion and has further three Olympic silver medals in her kitty. The American runner has also won 14 World Athletics Championships gold medals and is a three-time Diamond League final winner. Felix is the most woman in She is also the most decorated woman in Olympic track and field history and the most decorated American track and field athlete in Olympic history. Felix currently holds the title of the most decorated athlete, male or female, in World Athletics Championships history. Felix's storied career came to an end with a bronze medal in the 4x400m mixed relay at the 2022 World Athletics Championships. (Image: Reuters)