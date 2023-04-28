Sleeping in the open, ready to sacrifice careers – why are Indian wrestlers putting everything on the line

SUMMARY The Indian Supreme Court on Friday heard the case of several decorated wrestlers who are seeking to file charges against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and a BJP MP, for allegations of sexual harassment. The athletes, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik, have been protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

1 / 12

During the hearing, the Solicitor General informed the court that the Delhi Police had agreed to register an FIR (First Information Report) on the case, and that it would be today itself. The court had previously asked for a response from the Delhi Police after the wrestlers alleged on April 22 that their case was not being registered. (Image: Reuters)

2 / 12

Represented by high-profile lawyer Kapil Sibal, the wrestlers argued that a special task force should be formed for the case, as a regular FIR would only involve the local police. (Image: PTI)

3 / 12

After concluding the hearing, the court directed that protection be given to the minor girls who had accused Singh of sexual harassment. Additionally, the SC directed the Delhi Police to provide an affidavit on threat assessment. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 12

Ongoing protests continue as the group of wrestlers, dissatisfied with the lack of action taken against the certain individual, have returned to Jantar Mantar to resume their agitation. The wrestlers are demanding the arrest of Singh and are willing to sacrifice their careers for the sake of justice. (Image: Reuters)

5 / 12

Earlier, Punia, a spokesperson for the group, expressed his faith in the Indian judiciary system, stating that he had heard Chief Justice DY Chandrachud always stands up for the truth. Meanwhile, the Indian Olympic Association has criticized the wrestlers for taking their grievances to the streets instead of going through the proper channels and approaching them. It should be noted that the allegations against Singh are still under investigation by the Indian Olympic Association. (Image: Reuters)

6 / 12

The SC had intervened in the ongoing protests, which led the court to schedule a hearing on April 28. The women were seeking the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Bhushan. (Image: PTI)

7 / 12

The women wrestlers filed separate police complaints on April 21, alleging sexual harassment and criminal intimidation by the MP over a 10-year period from 2012 to 2022. Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud has deemed the allegations as "serious." (Image: PTI)

8 / 12

The wrestlers' protests initially took place at Jantar Mantar in January but were later called off. However, they have now resumed their demonstrations, and the reason behind their decision is multi-faceted. (Image: PTI)

9 / 12

Firstly, they are dissatisfied with the government's delay in releasing the report from the committee that investigated allegations of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan. This delay has caused them to lose faith in the committee and demand immediate action against the MP, something that was promised to them in January. (Image: PTI)

10 / 12

In addition, the wrestlers are unhappy with the fact that the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has resumed its activities despite the ongoing investigation. They claim that Brij Bhushan, who they accuse of sexual harassment, is still exerting influence and control over the organisation. (Image: PTI)

11 / 12

The wrestlers' allegations are further bolstered by the fact that the first national tournament after the controversy occurred took place in Brij Bhushan's hometown of Gonda. (Image: PTI)

12 / 12

The protesters also demand that he be arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as one of the complainants is a minor. In addition, the protesting wrestlers are calling for Brij Bhushan's removal from his position as the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Finally, they are demanding that the WFI be dissolved altogether. (Image: Reuters)