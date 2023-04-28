Sleeping in the open, ready to sacrifice careers – why are Indian wrestlers putting everything on the line

Breaking News
Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor resigns
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Apr 28, 2023 6:36:46 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

The Indian Supreme Court on Friday heard the case of several decorated wrestlers who are seeking to file charges against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and a BJP MP, for allegations of sexual harassment. The athletes, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik, have been protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

During the hearing, the Solicitor General informed the court that the Delhi Police had agreed to register an FIR (First Information Report) on the case, and that it would be today itself. The court had previously asked for a response from the Delhi Police after the wrestlers alleged on April 22 that their case was not being registered. (Image: Reuters)

Represented by high-profile lawyer Kapil Sibal, the wrestlers argued that a special task force should be formed for the case, as a regular FIR would only involve the local police. (Image: PTI)

