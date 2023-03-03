SUMMARY On March 4th, the Indian cricket fandom is going to witness the beginning of a new cricketing history. It's the inauguration of the Women's Premier League, a start of a long overdue dream and something iconic for women's cricket in India. Indian women's cricket is at a moment where it has traveled miles and yet there's a long way to go. With five big franchises - Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz the story of WPL 2023 will unfold. Let's take a look at all five captains and their T20I journey.

On March 4th, the Indian cricket fandom is going to witness the beginning of a new cricketing history. It's the inauguration of the Women's Premier League, a start of a long overdue dream and something iconic for women's cricket in India. Indian women's cricket is at a moment where it has traveled miles and yet there's a long way to go. With five big franchises - Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz the story of WPL 2023 will unfold. Let's take a look at all five captains and their T20I journey. (Images: Reuters)

Australia's World Cup-winning skipper Meg Lanning will lead Delhi Capitals (Image: Delhi Capitals Twitter)

Australian skipper Meg Lanning goes under the hammer for Rs 1.1 crore at the auction. Meg does not just don the cap of four-time winning captain but has held fourth place in ICC T20 rankings as a batter. With an average of 53.51, she has 15 centuries and 21 half centuries under her name. (Image: Delhi Capitals Twitter)

Gujarat Giants captain Batter Beth Mooney has been bought for Rs 2 crore. (Image: Reuters)

Beth has played 11 T20Is and managed to score 341 runs at a strike rate of 139.18 and an average of 48.71. Her command over both spinners and pacers makes her a captain who can also set the inspiration for the team. (Image: AP)

Mumbai Indians bought Harmanpreet for INR 1.8 crore, Kaur being the third-most expensive player for the franchise. (Image: Mumbai Indians)

It's been a great start to this year for her as she scored two fifties in eight T20I innings at an average of 37.83. Her aggressive captaincy has helped India to reach T20 knockouts in each of her first three World Cups as a skipper. (Image: Mumbai Indians)

Smriti Mandhana has emerged as the most expensive player at the inaugural auction of WPL 2023. Bangalore succeeded in signing Mandhana for a whopping amount of Rs 3.4 crore. (Image: Twitter)

With a strike rate of 123.87 in T20Is Mandhana managed to score 151 runs in four innings and finished as India's highest run-getter in the T20 World Cup competition. It's no more a secret that these figures, will create immense expectations and it would be a delight to see her score such flying stats at the WPL games as well. (Image: AP)

Alyssa Healy is to take over the captaincy and was bought for Rs 70 lakh by the UP Warriorz franchise owner. Healy is considered the most destructive batter in women's cricket and holds the record of smashing 170 runs highest score in a World Cup final against England.