WPL 2023: Top performing Indian players in the Women's Premier League

SUMMARY The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League has given stage to many Indian cricketers to showcase their talent. Although some players are a regular in team India but WPL have given them a stage to rub shoulders with the best cricketers from abroad. But the regular players of team India are getting stiff competition from some upcoming talents, Here is a look at the Indian players who have been the top performers in WPL 2023 so far.

Yastika Bhatia - Mumbai Indians - 151 runs - Highest score 44 Mumbai Indians record fourth straight win in WPL. The unbeaten team of WPL overhauled the target on the back of Yastika Bhaita (42) playing a strong hand at the top. In February 2021, Bhatia earned her maiden call-up to the India women's cricket team, for their limited-overs matches against South Africa.

Richa Ghosh - RCB - 109 runs - Highest score 37 Richa played a crucial role for RCB to win their maiden points in the WPL tournament. The team has been underperforming but the player is a potential talent to watch for.

Shikha Pandey - Delhi Capitals - 8 wickets - Average 18.87 Delhi's Shikha Pandey has been taking wickets at crucial overs for the team to be in the 2nd spot in the points table. The 33-year-old right-arm medium pacer and middle-order batter is a former IAF air traffic control officer.

Saika Ishaque - Mumbai Indians - 12 wickets - Average 8.58 The purple cap winner is at the top of the bowling game. Saika has played in U16 and U23 Bengal Teams. She won the U23 Women One Day Trophy in 2018-19.

Kiran Navgire - UP Warriorz - 94 runs - Highest score 53 The UP warrior hard-hitter has shown character with her 4s and 6s. Her natural style of batting is going for big shots. Navgire currently plays for India women's and the Nagaland women's team. She scored 162* in the Women's Senior T20 Trophy, for Nagaland against Arunachal Pradesh in 2022.

Harleen Deol - Gujarat Giants - 186 runs - Highest score 67. Deol plays for Himachal Pradesh. She is a right-hand batter who is also right-arm leg spin. She made her Women's ODI debut for the Indian team against England on 22 February 2019, at Wankhede in Mumbai.

Deepti Sharma - UP Warriorz - 7 wickets - Average 21.28. Deepti plays for Bengal, Birmingham Phoenix, and India. She is currently ranked 4th among the top all-rounders in the ICC Cricket Rankings.