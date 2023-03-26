WPL 2023 DC vs MI final In Pics: Harmanpreet Kaur led Mumbai Indian lift the first Women Premier League trophy

SUMMARY Mumbai Indians' Issy Wong, Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt came to party at the Brabourne Stadium against Delhi Capitals in the final of the Women's Premier League 2023. Contributions from the three players meant that Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets to win the first-ever Women's Premier League title. Here is how the final panned out.

In front of a partisan crowd that filled the Brabourne Stadium here to the brim, Mumbai Indians chased the target of 131 with three balls to spare to lift the trophy. (Image: WPL/BCCI)

Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed an unbeaten 55-ball 60, while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur made a 39-ball 37 as MI reached 134 for 3 in 19.3 overs. (Image: WPL/BCCI)

Opting to bat first, Delhi Capitals suffered a collapse to be reduced to 79 for 9 in 16 overs but posted a respectable total of 131 for 9, thanks to a 52-run partnership for the unbroken 10th wicket between Shikha Pandey (27 not out) and Radha Yadav (27 not out). Delhi Capital skipper Meg Lanning (35 off 29 balls) was DC's top-scorer after winning the toss and elected to bat at the Brabourne stadium. (Image: WPL/BCCI)

A late flourish from England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt (60 not out) helped Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by seven wickets. (Image: WPL/BCCI)

While the Caribbean all-rounder Matthews took her wickets tally to 16 - the highest in the tournament alongside UP Warriorz’ Sophie Ecclestone - Wong and Kerr also finished at 15 wickets each. (Image: WPL/BCCI)

Mumbai Indians, however, made the most significant breakthrough in the 12th over when Delhi’s captain and mainstay Lanning was run-out for 35. Lanning’s hesitation to run after Jess Jonassen (2) hurdled a delivery off towards Amanjot at cover cost her dearly, with Bhatia breaking the stumps. (Image: WPL/BCCI)