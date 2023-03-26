English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newssports NewsWPL 2023 DC vs MI final In Pics: Harmanpreet Kaur led Mumbai Indian lift the first Women Premier League trophy

WPL 2023 DC vs MI final In Pics: Harmanpreet Kaur led Mumbai Indian lift the first Women Premier League trophy

WPL 2023 DC vs MI final In Pics: Harmanpreet Kaur led Mumbai Indian lift the first Women Premier League trophy
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 26, 2023 11:57:41 PM IST (Published)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

Mumbai Indians' Issy Wong, Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt came to party at the Brabourne Stadium against Delhi Capitals in the final of the Women's Premier League 2023. Contributions from the three players meant that Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets to win the first-ever Women's Premier League title. Here is how the final panned out.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 6

In front of a partisan crowd that filled the Brabourne Stadium here to the brim, Mumbai Indians chased the target of 131 with three balls to spare to lift the trophy. (Image: WPL/BCCI)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 6

Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed an unbeaten 55-ball 60, while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur made a 39-ball 37 as MI reached 134 for 3 in 19.3 overs. (Image: WPL/BCCI)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 6

Opting to bat first, Delhi Capitals suffered a collapse to be reduced to 79 for 9 in 16 overs but posted a respectable total of 131 for 9, thanks to a 52-run partnership for the unbroken 10th wicket between Shikha Pandey (27 not out) and Radha Yadav (27 not out). Delhi Capital skipper Meg Lanning (35 off 29 balls) was DC's top-scorer after winning the toss and elected to bat at the Brabourne stadium. (Image: WPL/BCCI)

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 6

A late flourish from England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt (60 not out) helped Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by seven wickets. (Image: WPL/BCCI)

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 6

While the Caribbean all-rounder Matthews took her wickets tally to 16 - the highest in the tournament alongside UP Warriorz’ Sophie Ecclestone - Wong and Kerr also finished at 15 wickets each. (Image: WPL/BCCI)

CNBCTV18
Image count6 / 6

Mumbai Indians, however, made the most significant breakthrough in the 12th over when Delhi’s captain and mainstay Lanning was run-out for 35. Lanning’s hesitation to run after Jess Jonassen (2) hurdled a delivery off towards Amanjot at cover cost her dearly, with Bhatia breaking the stumps. (Image: WPL/BCCI)

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

DC vs MI WPL 2023 Final highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets to be crowned as the first-ever Women's Premier League champions

Next Article

Women's World Boxing Championship: Lovlina Borgohain wins maiden World Championships gold

arrow down

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X