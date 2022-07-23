World’s top 10 richest sports team owners in 2022 — check where Mumbai Indians' owner Mukesh Ambani ranks



1 / 10 No.10 | Philip Anschutz | Net Worth: USD 10.9 billion | Source of wealth: Investment | Teams owned: Los Angeles Kings (Ice Hockey in National Hockey League), LA Galaxy (Football team in Major League Soccer) | Anschutz raised the Stanley Cup twice in the 2010s, and after a three-year lull, it looks like his Kings might be poised to make another run. In July, he dumped his 27 percent stake in the Los Angeles Lakers—which Forbes estimates was worth roughly USD 1.2 billion—to Dodgers part-owners Todd Boehly and Mark Walters, but he remains the owner of Crypto.com Arena (via Forbes. com) | (Image: Reuters)



2 / 10 No.9 | Robert Pera | Net Worth: USD 14.6 billion | Source of wealth: wireless networking gear | Team owned: Memphis Grizzlies (Basketball team in National Basketball Association) | Pera’s Grizzlies are the least valuable team in the NBA, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t reaped the benefits of exploding team valuations. After his USD 377 million purchase of the Grizzlies in 2012, the team is now worth an estimated USD 1.5 billion via Forbes. com | (Image: nbcsports.com)



3 / 10 No.8 | David Tepper | Net Worth: USD 16.7 billion | Source of wealth: hedge funds | Team owned: Carolina Panthers (American Football tea, in National Football League) | The Panthers have yet to record a winning record under Tepper, who bought the team in 2018. However, skyrocketing media deals have already brought him a sizable return on his investment: The Panthers are now worth an estimated USD 2.91 billion, USD 600 million more than Tepper’s purchase price via Forbers.com | (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 No.7 | Steve Cohen | Net Worth: USD 17.4 billion | Source of wealth: hedge funds | Team owned: New York Mets (Baseball team in Major League Baseball) | Under Cohen, the richest individual owner in baseball, the Mets have supplanted the Yankees as the big spenders of New York. The Mets have the second-highest payroll in the league, at USD 252 million, trailing only the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cohen’s wealth also played a role in MLB’s latest collective bargaining agreement, with a new luxury-tax tier being informally dubbed the “Cohen Tax.” via Forbes.com | (Image: Reuters)



5 / 10 No.6 | Masayoshi Son | Net Worth: USD 21.3 billion | Source of wealth: internet, telecom| Team owned: Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks (Japanese baseball team in Nippon Professional Baseball Pacific League) | Backed by early wins with Yahoo and Alibaba, to name a few, Son built a powerhouse conglomerate in SoftBank Group over the last 40 years. In 2005, the company added baseball to its coffers, picking up the Hawks of Nippon Professional Baseball. Since then, the club has been one of the most successful in the league, winning seven Japan Series championships via Forbers.com | (Image: .softbank.jp)



6 / 10 No.5 | Daniel Gilbert | Net Worth: USD 22 billion | Source of wealth: Quicken Loans/Rocket Companies | Team owned: Cleveland Cavaliers (Basketball team in National Basketball Association) | A precipitous decline in Rocket Companies’ share price has cost Gilbert more than half of his fortune. The Cavaliers have had better luck this season, with a chance to return to the NBA playoffs for the first time since LeBron James departed for Los Angeles in 2018 via Forbers.com | (Image: cleveland.com)



7 / 10 No.4 | Daniel Gilbert | Net Worth: USD 27.4 billion | Source of wealth: Red Bull | Teams owned: New York Red Bulls (Football team in Major League Soccer), Red Bull Racing (Formula One racing team), RB Leipzig (German football club in Bundesliga) | Mateschitz has seen modest success from his collection of soccer clubs, which includes the New York Red Bulls of MLS and RB Leipzig of the German Bundesliga. But his crown jewel has emerged in Formula 1. Last season, rising star Max Verstappen brought Red Bull Racing its first championship since 2013, snapping Mercedes’ streak of seven consecutive driver’s titles via Forbes.com | (Image: Reuters)



8 / 10 No.3 | François Pinault | Net Worth: USD 40.4 billion | Source of wealth: luxury goods | Team owned: Stade Rennais FC (French professional football club in Ligue 1) | Even though Pinault is still chasing Ligue 1 rivals Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain, which have collected a combined 14 championships since he bought Stade Rennais FC in 1998, the entire French soccer landscape is about to receive a major cash infusion amid Covid-19-driven financial struggles. Private-equity firm CVC Capital Partners is reportedly investing USD 1.6 billion into Ligue 1’s commercial arm via Forbes.com | (Image: Reuters)



9 / 10 No.2 | Mukesh Ambani | Net Worth: USD 90.7 billion | Source of wealth: diversified| Teams owned: Mumbai Indians (Cricket team in Indian Premier League), two upcoming cricket teams in South Africa cricket T20 league and UAE T20 league | The Indians, who are owned by Ambani’s Reliance Industries, are the toast of the Indian Premier League, having won a record five league titles. Ambani could be deepening his ties with the sport further as his company reportedly bids for the IPL’s media rights via Forbes.com | (Image: Reuters)