SUMMARY From Wembley Stadium in London to The Maracana in Brazil, the whole world plunged in a state of mourning as the news of the death of the legendary footballer Pele broke. Here is a look at the pictures from around the world highlighting how the world is paying tribute to The King of football.

1 / 9

Christ the Redeemer statue is illuminated in the colors of the Brazilian national flag to honor late football legend Pele, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (Image: AP)

2 / 9

A football and a Brazilian flag are seen in front of Maracana Stadium as people mourn the death of Brazilian football legend Pele, in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil (Image: Reuters)

3 / 9

The Maracana stadium is illuminated with a golden light in honour of Brazilian football legend Pele, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (Image: Reuters)

4 / 9

Fans of Pele's childhood club, Santos, in tears on getting the news of the death of the great footballer. (Image: Reuters)

5 / 9

A man walks his dog walk past a mural showing late football legends Pele and Diego Maradona in Argentina's capital city Buenos Aires (Image: AP)

6 / 9

An electric news headline ticker in Times Square, New York, announces the death of soccer legend Pele. (Image: AP)

7 / 9

The iconic Wembley Stadium's arch is lit up in the colours of Brazil after it was announced that the former Brazilian footballer Pele had died. (Image: AP)

8 / 9

Players during the Huddersfield Town v Rotherham United match at John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield, Britain hold a minutes silence in memory of Pele before the match. (Image: Reuters)

9 / 9

A man takes photos of children with an image of late football legend Pele reproduced on the CONMEBOL headquarters building in the background, in Luque, Paraguay. (Image: AP)