photos News

In pics: The world mourns loss of football legend Pele

Dec 30, 2022 12:19:03 PM IST
Profile image

By Prakhar Sachdeo  Dec 30, 2022 12:19:03 PM IST

SUMMARY

From Wembley Stadium in London to The Maracana in Brazil, the whole world plunged in a state of mourning as the news of the death of the legendary footballer Pele broke. Here is a look at the pictures from around the world highlighting how the world is paying tribute to The King of football.

Christ the Redeemer statue is illuminated in the colors of the Brazilian national flag to honor late football legend Pele, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (Image: AP)
Christ the Redeemer statue is illuminated in the colors of the Brazilian national flag to honor late football legend Pele, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (Image: AP)

A football and a Brazilian flag are seen in front of Maracana Stadium as people mourn the death of Brazilian football legend Pele, in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil (Image: Reuters)

The Maracana stadium is illuminated with a golden light in honour of Brazilian football legend Pele, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (Image: Reuters)
The Maracana stadium is illuminated with a golden light in honour of Brazilian football legend Pele, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (Image: Reuters)

Fans of Pele's childhood club, Santos, in tears on getting the news of the death of the great footballer. (Image: Reuters)
Fans of Pele's childhood club, Santos, in tears on getting the news of the death of the great footballer. (Image: Reuters)

A man walks his dog walk past a mural showing late football legends Pele and Diego  Maradona in Argentina's capital city Buenos Aires (Image: AP)

An electric news headline ticker in Times Square, New York, announces the death of soccer legend Pele. (Image: AP)
An electric news headline ticker in Times Square, New York, announces the death of soccer legend Pele. (Image: AP)

The iconic Wembley Stadium's arch is lit up in the colours of Brazil after it was announced that the former Brazilian footballer Pele had died. (Image: AP)
The iconic Wembley Stadium's arch is lit up in the colours of Brazil after it was announced that the former Brazilian footballer Pele had died. (Image: AP)

Championship - Huddersfield Town v Rotherham United - - December 29, 2022 Players during the Huddersfield Town v Rotherham United at John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield, Britain hold a minutes silence in memory of Pele before the match.
Players during the Huddersfield Town v Rotherham United match at John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield, Britain hold a minutes silence in memory of Pele before the match. (Image: Reuters)

A man takes photos of children with an image of late soccer legend Pele reproduced on the CONMEBOL headquarters building in the background, in Luque, Paraguay
A man takes photos of children with an image of late football legend Pele reproduced on the CONMEBOL headquarters building in the background, in Luque, Paraguay. (Image: AP)

