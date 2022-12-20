English
Homephotos Newssports News

World Cup winning Argentina team reaches Buenos Aires, check the victory parade in the capital city here
By Prakhar Sachdeo  Dec 20, 2022 12:41:01 PM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

After winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar, the Argentina team reached the capital of the country Buenos Aires on Tuesday. See how the World Champions and the GOAT Lionel Messi are welcomed in the city.

Lionel Messi with the World Cup trophy. (Image: AP)
Fans in Buenos Aires wait for the arrival of the team. (Image: Reuters)
The flight carrying Argentina's World Cup winning squad arrives in Buenos Aires. (Image: Reuters)
The flight carrying Argentina's World Cup-winning squad arrives in Buenos Aires. (Image: Reuters)

The open top bus that will carry the team throughout Buenos Aires awaits at the aiport. Notice the three stars painted on the bus signifying the team's three World Cup triumphs. (Image: Reuters)
The open-top bus that will carry the team throughout Buenos Aires awaits at the aiport. Notice the three stars painted on the bus signifying the team's three World Cup triumphs. (Image: Reuters)

After the plane that carried the team from Qatar to Argentina landed in in Buenos Aires, the first to emerge out of the flight were Lionel Messi and coach Lionel Scaloni. (Image: AP)
After the plane that carried the team from Qatar to Argentina landed in Buenos Aires, the first to emerge from the flight were Lionel Messi and coach Lionel Scaloni. (Image: AP)

Argentina's World Cup winning players with the trophy after the team's arrival at Ezeiza International Airport in
Argentina's World Cup-winning players with the trophy after the team's arrival at Ezeiza International Airport in Buenos Aires. The team boarded the open-top bus before it started its long journey through the heart of the city. (Image: Reuters)

Veteran Angel Di Maria who scored the team's crucial second goal in the final spotted at at Ezeiza International Airport proudly wearing his winner's medal around his neck. (Image: Reuters)
Veteran Angel Di Maria who scored the team's crucial second goal in the final spotted at Ezeiza International Airport proudly wearing his winner's medal around his neck. (Image: Reuters)

Argentina's Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez along with their teammates at the top of the bus as the team commences its victory parade through Buenos Aires. (Image: Reuters)
Argentina's Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez along with their teammates at the top of the bus as the team commences its victory parade through Buenos Aires. (Image: Reuters)

Fireworks go all over the city of Buenos Aires during the team's winning parade. The Argentine government declared Tuesday would be a bank holiday so that the entire country &quot;can express their deepest joy for the national team.&quot; (Image: Reuters)
Fireworks go all over the city of Buenos Aires during the team's winning parade. The Argentine government declared Tuesday would be a bank holiday so that the entire country "can express their deepest joy for the national team." (Image: Reuters)

arrow down