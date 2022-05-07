World Athletics Day 2022: A look at top Indian athletes who have performed well on the big stage



1 / 10 World Athletics Day is celebrated every year on the May 7. The day is celebrated to promote athletics among children and young people with a special focus on fitness. First observed on in 1996, this event was introduced by the then-president of the International Amateur Athletic Federation (IAAF) Primo Nebiolo. The occasion is organized and sponsored by IAAF. CNBCTV18.com has handpicked some top Indian athletes (past and present) who have made the country proud on the international stage. Let's take a look. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 10 Neeraj Chopra | Twenty-four-year-old Neeraj Chopra is the first Indian track and field athlete to win a gold medal at the Olympics. Chopra scripted history when he emerged first in the final of the men's Javelin Throw event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Chopra has also won gold medals in the men's Javelin Throw at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, 2018 Gold Coast Common Wealth Games, 2017 Bhubneshwar Asian Championships, 2016 Guwahati/Shillong South Asian Games and 2016 Bydgoszcz World Junior Championships. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 10 Milkha Singh | The legendary Indian sprinter referred to as The Flying Sikh for his running had won the gold medal in the 440-yard race at the 1958 Cardiff British Empire and Commonwealth Games. Singh dominated the 1958 Tokyo Asian Games as he clinched gold medals in the men's 200m and 400m events. Four years later at the 1962 Jakarta Asian Games Singh won two more gold medals and emerged at the top of the podium in the men's 400m and men's 4×400 m relay, Singh, however, is best remembered for his fourth-place finish at the men's 400m race at the 1960 Summer Olympics. The epic race saw a photo-finish and Singh missed out on the bronze medal as he finished fourth with a time of 45.73 seconds. Singh's time stood as the Indian national record for almost 40 years. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 PT Usha | Known as the Queen of Indian track and field, PT Usha is a former Indian track and field athlete. She is best remembered for her dominant show at the 1985 Jakarta Asian Championships where she claimed six medals (five golds and one bronze). A year later at the 1986 Seoul Asian Games, Usha was again at her peak as she won gold medals in 200m, 400m, 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay. She finished second in 100m and won the silver medal. At the 1987 Asian Championships in Singapore, Usha claimed three golds and one silver. At home, during the 1989 Asian Championships, Usha won four golds and two silvers. Her best moment on the international stage came at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics when she came fourth in the 400m hurdles clocking 55.42 seconds, falling behind the eventual bronze medalist by 1/100th of a second. (Image: Reuters)



5 / 10 Shiny Abraham | Shiny Abraham is a former Indian sprinter who represented India in over 75 international competitions. Here core events were 400m and 800m sprints. The sprinter boasts of a rich haul of medals at Asian Championships. The Kerala-born athlete has won three golds, four silvers and two bronze medals at the Asian Championships. At the 1986 Seoul Asian Games, she won one gold and two silver medals. Eight years later at the Hiroshima Asian Games, she returned with a silver and a bronze medal. For her achievements on the field, she was asked to carry the Indian tricolour at the opening ceremony of the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. She thus became the first woman to be the flag bearer for India at the Olympics. (Image: @joybhattacharj/Twitter)



6 / 10 Anju Bobby George | The former Indian athlete is best known for winning the bronze medal in the long jump at the 2003 World Championships in Athletics in Paris. She became the first Indian athlete to win a medal at the event. Two years later at the World Athletics Final, George won the gold medal. She has claimed a bronze medal at the 2002 Manchester Commonwealth Games. At the 2002 Busan Asian Games and the 2006 Doha Asian Games, she won gold and silver respectively. The long jumper has a gold and a silver medal from the 2005 and the 2007 Asian Championships, respectively. She also clinched the gold medal at the 2006 Colombo South Asian Games. (Image: Reuters)



7 / 10 Vikas Gowda | Vikas Gowda is a former Indian discus thrower and shot putter. Gowda was born in India, but growing up he trained in the US. He is an alumnus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the 2006 US NCAA National Champion in the discus. He represented India in four Olympics. Gowda clinched bronze and silver medals at the 2010 Guangzhou and the 2014 Incheon Asian Games. Gowda has claimed a gold and a silver medal at the 2014 Glasgow and the 2010 New Delhi Commonwealth Games. The Karnataka born athlete has won two golds, one silver and two bronze medals at the Asian Championships. (Image: Reuters)



8 / 10 Tajinderpal Singh Toor | The Indian shot putter clinched the gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games with a 20.75m throw. The throw helped the Indian break the Games record and the national record. The shot-putter has won a gold and a silver medal at the 2019 Doha and the 2017 Bhubaneshwar Asian Championships. In 2021 at the Indian Grand Prix IV, Toor recorded a throw of 21.49m which helped him break the national and the Asian record in shot put. Toor represented India at the 2022 Tokyo Olympics. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 10 Duttee Chand | Chand is an Indian sprinter and holds the national record in the women's 100m event. Chand scripted history in 2019 when she claimed the gold medal at the World Universiade in Naples thus becoming the first Indian to clinch gold in a 100m event at a global meet. Before her historical feet, she claimed two silver medals at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games. Chand has won four bronze medals at the Asian Championships. At the 2016 Doha Asian Indoor Athletics Championships, she won the gold medal in the 60m event. In the same year, she clinched silver and bronze in the 100m and the 200m even respectively at the South Asian Games. In 2014 she won two golds at the Asian Junior Athletics Championships. She represented India at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. (Image: Reuters)