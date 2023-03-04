Women's Premier League Opening Ceremony: Mandira Bedi, Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon headline the glittering event

SUMMARY Mandira Bedi, Bollywood actresses Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon, and Punjabi singer and rapper AP Dhillon headlined the glittering opening ceremony of the Women's Premier League at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai was the venue for the Opening Ceremony of the Women's Premier League and the first match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants. The ground was in its all its glory as it opened its gate to welcome the cricket fans (Image: Jio Cinemas)

Fans' excitement hit the roof when Mandira Bedi flashed across the screens. Bedi was the host of the WPL Opening Ceremony. Bedi has been one of the leading ladies in promoting and supporting women's cricket. It was also a throwback to many cricket fans who saw Bedi host pre-match and post-match shows during the ICC 2002 Cricket World Cup. (Image: Jio Cinemas)

After Mandira Bedi welcomed cricket fans from the world over for the Opening Ceremony of the WPL, the focus shifted to Bollywood sensation Kiara Advani. The Bollywood actress danced to some of her most famous numbers to entertain her fans. (Image: Jio Cinemans)

Kiara Advani's performance was followed by a performance by Kriti Sanon. Sanon started her performance with the iconic song Badal Pe Paon Hai from Shah Rukh Khan's movie Chak De! India. The song justified the occasion perfectly! (Image: Jio Cinemans)

After the dance performances from the two Bollywood actresses, it was the turn of Punjabi singer and rapper AP Dhillon to reel out some of his chartbusters. (Image: Jio Cinemans)

After all the glitz and glamour it was time to welcome the five leading ladies of the Women's Premier League. Host Mandira Bedi welcomed the five captains on the stage. The fans cheered as Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, and Alyssa Healey walked to the stage. The five skippers then collectively unveiled the WPL trophy, the piece of silverware that they will be playing for over the course of the next few days. Finally, with fireworks, an Opening Ceremony came to an end. (Image: Jio Cinemas)