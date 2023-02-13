Women's IPL auction 2023: 7 Indian cricketers grab highest bid – Checkout the most expensive players

SUMMARY India’s dazzling opening batter Smriti Mandhana scripted history as she became the first-player in the history of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) to be roped in by a franchise. The 26-year-old was signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 3.4 crore. The inaugural edition of the WPL is slated to be played between March 4 and 26. The WPL 2023 auction took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Five franchises – Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz – took part in the electrifying WPL 2023 auction on Monday. Rs 50 lakh was the highest base price at the inaugural WPL auction and overall, 24 cricketers were available in this bracket. Let's take a look at the list of most expensive players.

Smriti Mandhana | Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore were involved in an intense bidding war to acquire the services of Smriti Mandhana. But Mumbai eventually had to pull themselves back. Bangalore succeeded in signing Mandhana for a whopping amount of Rs 3.4 crore. (Image: Twitter)

Ashleigh Gardner | Ashleigh Gardner became the first-ever Australian cricketer to be sold at the WPL auction on Monday. It was Gujarat Giants who managed to outlast Mumbai and UP Warriorz in the bidding in order to get the Australia all-rounder for Rs 3.2 crore. (Image: Twitter)

Natalie Sciver | After missing out on Ashleigh Gardner and Smriti Mandhana, Mumbai Indians ultimately managed to land Natalie Sciver. Mumbai outfought UP Warriorz in the bidding to seal the deal for the English all-rounder for Rs 3.2 crore. (Image: Reuters)

Deepti Sharma | Deepti Sharma was registered with a base price of Rs 50 lakh but the Indian all-rounder ultimately managed to fetch an amount of Rs 2.6 crore. As many as four franchises- UP Warriorz, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat and Mumbai- were interested in signing Deepti. UP Warriorz made their first bid at Rs 2.2 crore and they eventually succeeded in signing her. (Image: Twitter)

Jemimah Rodrigues | Delhi Capitals signed Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues for Rs 2.2 crore. UP Warriorz, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians were involved in the bidding. UP Warriorz ultimately prevailed with a bid of Rs 2.2 crore. (Image: Twitter)

Beth Mooney | Gujarat Giants made a late entry into the bidding for Beth Mooney. Gujarat managed to outclass Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians to bag the Aussie batter for Rs 2 crore. (Image: Twitter)

Shafali Verma | India’s U-19 T20 World Cup-winning skipper Shafali Verma was signed by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore. Royal Challengers Bangalore were interested in signing the India opener but they were outclassed by Delhi at the WPL auction. (Image: Twitter)

Richa Ghosh | Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore once again squared up in a bidding war for Richa Ghosh. And this time, Bangalore emerged victorious with a Rs 1.9 crore. (Image: Twitter)

Pooja Vastrakar | Mumbai Indians acquired the services of Pooja Vastrakar for Rs 1.9 crore. UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals were involved in the bidding for the India international but the two franchises had to withdraw after the price went up to Rs 1.9 crore. (Image: Twitter)

Harmanpreet Kaur | India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was signed by Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.8 crore. Mumbai Indians succeeded in beating off competition from Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz to make Harmanpreet a part of their squad. (Image: Twitter)