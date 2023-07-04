SUMMARY The 136th edition of the Wimbledon Championships is underway at SW 19 in London. A look at the top-5 ladies' singles winners and top-5 gentlemen's singles winners in the Open Era.

Top-5 ladies singles winners at Wimbledon in the Open Era. (Image: Reuters)

No. 5 | Chris Evert | Wimbledon Singles Title won: 3 | Years of Wimbledon singles titles wins: 1974, 1976 and 1981. (Image: Reuters)

No.4 | Billie Jean King | Wimbledon Singles Title won: 4 | Years of Wimbledon singles titles wins: 1967, 1971, 1973, 1974. (Image: Reuters)

No.3 | Venus Williams | Wimbledon Singles Title won: 5 | Years of Wimbledon singles titles wins: 2000, 2001, 2005, 2007, 2008. (Image: Reuters)

No.2| Steffi Graf and Serena Williams | Wimbledon Singles Title won by each: 7 | Years of Wimbledon singles titles wins for Steffi Graf:1988, 1989, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1995, 1996. Years of Wimbledon singles titles wins for Serena Williams: 2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2016 (Image: Reuters)

No.1 | Martina Navratilova | Wimbledon Singles Title won: 9 | Years of Wimbledon singles titles wins: 1978, 1979, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1998. (Image: Reuters)

No. 5 | John McEnroe and Boris Becker | Wimbledon Singles Title won: 3 | Years of Wimbledon singles titles wins for John McEnroe: 1981, 1983, 1984. Years of Wimbledon Singles wins for Boris Becker: 1985, 1986, 1989 (Image: Reuters)

No.4 | Bjorn Borg | Wimbledon Singles Title won: 5 | Years of Wimbledon singles titles wins: 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980. (Image: Reuters)

No.3 | Pete Sampras | Wimbledon Singles Title won: 7 | Years of Wimbledon singles titles wins: 1993, 1994, 1995, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000. (Image: Reuters)

No.2| Novak Djokovic | Wimbledon Singles Title won: 7 | Years of Wimbledon singles titles wins: 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022. (Image: Reuters)

No.1 | Roger Federer | Wimbledon Singles Title won: 8 | Years of Wimbledon singles titles wins: 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017. (Image: Reuters)