    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homephotos Newssports News

    West Indies vs India ODI series: 5 West Indies players to watch out for

    View as Slide Show Image

    West Indies vs India ODI series: 5 West Indies players to watch out for

    Profile image
    By Prakhar Sachdeo   IST (Published)
    West Indies vs India ODI series: 5 West Indies players to watch out for

    West Indies have announced a 13-men squad for the three-match series against the men-in Blue. The most prominent feature of the West Indies ODI squad is the return of former skipper Jason Holder after missing the series against Bangladesh.

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng