West Indies vs India ODI series: 5 West Indies players to watch out for



1 / 6 India begins its tour of the West Indies and the United States of America (USA) with a three-match ODI series — to be played at The Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain. While India are high on confidence after whitewashing World Champions England, the West Indies will be looking to bounce back against India after suffering a series of defeats against Bangladesh. As the two sides prepare to lock horns over the course of three games, here are five players from the West Indies squad to watch out for, who have the potential to win matches on their own. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 6 1. Shai Hope | Shai Hope is the vice-captain of the ODI team. The wicketkeeper-batsman is the only West Indian to be ranked in the Top 20 in the ICC men's ODI batting rankings. Hope, who ranks 13th, had a disappointing ODI series against Bangladesh — he could only manage scores of 0, 18 and 2. But Hope's recent scores could mean little against India. The 28-year-old likes playing against India. Hope has scored 733 runs against the visitors in 19 innings, and averages 45.81. This includes four fifties and two hundreds. Indian bowlers will have to be careful against Hope. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 6 2. Rovman Powell | Indian cricket fans are now familiar with all-rounder Rovam Powell. The West Indian fetched a handsome Rs 2.80 crore in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction to play for Delhi Capitals. In January, Powell blasted his first T20I hundred against England. A month later, he smashed an unbeaten 68 in just 36 balls against India at the Eden Gardens and almost single-handedly won the game for his side. Then, in summer, while playing in the IPL, Powell punished countryman Obded McCoy with five sixes in the final over of a chase. The Jamaican's power hits can change the course of a game in the space of a few overs. Powell is also a handy medium-pace bowler too. Powell has proved himself in T20 cricket and would be itching to improve his ODI numbers too. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 6 3. Akeal Hosein | Akeal Hosein is fast emerging as one of the best left-arm finger spinner in white-ball cricket. The 29-year-old idolises Ravindra Jadeja. Hosein has played 23 ODIs and picked 36 wickets. But it is his accuracy that makes him a much better bowler. Hosein has an economy of just 4.53. Hosein's left-arm spin could be effective against the Indian batting order which is stacked with right-hand batsmen. Hosein is an impressive fielder too as was evident from the stunning catch that he took off his own bowling to dismiss England's Liam Livingstone in the last year's T20 World Cup. (Image: Reuters)



5 / 6 4. Jason Holder | Former West Indies captain Jason Holder is back in the ODI fold after missing the series against Bangladesh. Holder last played an ODI in February when the West Indies were touring India. Holder's vast ODI experience makes him a valuable asset to the West Indies squad. In 127 ODIs, Holder has scored over 2,000 runs and picked 146 wickets. Holder's captaincy experience will also come in handy for Nicholas Pooran, who is in the early days of his West Indies captaincy stint. (Image: Reuters)